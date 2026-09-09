WIADOMOŚCI Nordic air force drills begin in Lapland Patryk Jagnieża Norwegian F-35

Photo. Norwegian Armed Forces Joint air force manoeuvres involving Finland, Sweden, and Norway have commenced in Lapland. During the exercises, methods for refuelling and rearming fighter jets will be tested, among others.







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The manoeuvres are taking place at the Rovaniemi Air Base in northern Finland. Norway has deployed its F-35 fighter jets to participate in the drills. This is intended to allow the Finns to prepare the base for the arrival of this type of aircraft. Finland has ordered F-35A Lightning II multi-role fighter jets from the US, which are scheduled for delivery in early October this year. A total of 64 fighter jets have been ordered.

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As part of the exercises, Norwegian F-35s will participate in joint training flights involving all three nations. Last year, Finland, Norway, and Sweden announced an initiative to establish a joint military aviation force for the Nordic countries. According to the plans, by 2030, the three aforementioned states, along with Denmark, will have over 200 next-generation fighter jets at their disposal, including F-35s and the Swedish JAS Gripen.

The F-35s ordered by the Finns will gradually replace the F/A-18 Hornet fighters, which have been in service for approximately 30 years. Norway has already replaced its old F-16s with new F-35s and possesses 52 such machines. Denmark is currently undergoing a similar process and is expected to have 43 F-35 fighter jets in the future. By 2030, the Nordic countries should be in possession of approximately 150 fifth-generation F-35 fighters. Meanwhile, the Swedish Air Force has approximately 100 Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighters at its disposal.