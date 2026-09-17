WIADOMOŚCI Canadian Prime Minister responds to EU’s plans Patryk Jagnieża Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Photo. @MarkJCarney/X.com Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has welcomed the European Union’s plans for his country, including paving the way for it to obtain the status of the first EU associate member.







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The Canadian Prime Minister spoke on Thursday, 17 September, at the European Parliament. In his view, the rapprochement between the EU and Canada began 10 years ago – with the conclusion of the CETA trade agreement. “Yesterday, President von der Leyen spoke about going beyond the framework of CETA and creating an alliance for the future, thereby opening the way for Canada to obtain the status of the first associate member of the European Union. Canada welcomes these ambitious plans,” Carney emphasised.

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He added that the vast majority of Canadians support strengthening ties with Europe. “We should consciously, systematically, and swiftly leverage our mutual strengths. We began with the CETA agreement, one of the most successful trade deals in the world.”

Mention was also made of Canada’s participation in the EU’s SAFE rearmament programme. Last year, the EU and Canada concluded a strategic partnership agreement and established Ottawa’s role as the first non-European member of SAFE.

United States President Donald Trump reacted to the news of Canada potentially obtaining EU associate member status. He called the whole situation “laughable.” “Canada’s been a terrible partner,” Trump told the reporters. “If I think it’s at all a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things.” He did add, however, that the arrangement would be acceptable if he believed it was made with “a good intention.” Holding such status would give Canada significantly more room for manoeuvre in relations with its southern neighbour. These relations have remained quite strained since the Donald Trump administration took power. The President regularly threatens to impose tariffs on his neighbour or refers to it as America’s 51st State.