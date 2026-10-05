WIADOMOŚCI Record number of military plane interceptions. Russian aircraft intercepted at unprecedented rate Patryk Jagnieża Norwegian F-35

Photo. USAF/Staff Sgt. Marcy Copeland From January to September this year, the Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted more than 100 Russian military aircraft. This represents the highest figure in 10 years.







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During this period, Norwegian F-35s conducted 77 Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) sorties, which led to the identification of a total of 107 Russian aircraft. Last year, this figure was significantly lower, with 53 interceptions recorded. The majority of these incidents take place in the Arctic.

“During certain periods, we were scrambling every day,” Norwegian Air Force spokesperson Sigurd Tonning-Olsen told “VG”. Two F-35s are maintained on constant alert. If an unidentified aircraft approaches NATO airspace, these fighters scramble for identification purposes. All of this year’s interceptions occurred within international airspace.

The Norwegian command believes that the increased activity of Russian aviation in Northern Europe stems from concerns over Ukrainian drone strikes on military facilities in Northern Russia. Defence24 has previously reported on Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil export ports and refineries in the region, which may also be a reason for the intensified Russian aerial activity in the north.

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