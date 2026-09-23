Poland’s Patriot inventory: From 16 to 64 launchers

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz spoke on Tuesday about the deployment of further air defence positions at border crossings. He added that Patriot batteries have been deployed in the Lublin and Masovian regions. How many launchers does Poland possess?

Currently, Poland has 16 Patriot missile launchers and four guidance radars at its disposal. These are part of the 37th Air Defence Missile Squadron in Sochaczew. They can operate in four fire units deployed in four different locations. Each fire unit consists of four launchers and one guidance radar. The entire setup is integrated by a network-centric command system. Ultimately, Poland is to possess 64 M903 Patriot system launchers (forming part of eight batteries).

Support from the Netherlands

In the context of Patriots in our country, it is also worth mentioning that at least until the end of this year, two Dutch Patriot batteries will be present in Poland. The main objective of the support from the Kingdom of the Netherlands is to increase the security of the logistics hub providing military support for Ukraine. The batteries have been guarding the airport in Jasionka since December 2025. In June this year, the deployment of the batteries was extended by at least six months. Prior to the Netherlands, the Bundeswehr provided its Patriots to Poland.