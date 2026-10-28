WIADOMOŚCI Trouble at the US Department of War. Are Trump’s plans falling apart? Maksymilian Dura Photo. Sgt. Madelyn Keech (U.S. Air Force) / Department of War / flickr The Pentagon wants Congress to permanently change the name of the Department of Defence to the Department of War before the midterm elections. The problem is that Congress is rather reluctant to do so.







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Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell demanded on 26 October 2026 that Congress accept President Donald Trump’s executive order, which in September 2025 permitted the use of the name „Department of War” instead of „Department of Defence”. However, from a legal perspective, such a change is „unofficial”. To be formalised, it must be approved by members of Congress.

President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have shown decisiveness by naming our department the "Department of War" and making the matter clear: the American armed forces exist to deter war through strength, and if necessary – to wage and win it. The President has taken action. Now Congress must finish this task and establish the name "Department of War" through legislation.

Sean Parnell, Pentagon spokesperson (X post from 26 October 2026)

President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had the conviction to call us the Department of War and say it plainly: America’s military exists to deter war through strength and, if necessary, fight and win. The President has acted. Now Congress must finish the job and enshrine the Department of War name in law. https://t.co/AOBNfEcIzk — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) October 26, 2026

An attempt was made to do this at the beginning of 2026 through a resolution by the Senate Armed Services Committee. The resolution proposed the permanent introduction of the term „Department of War”. However, this provision was not included in the final version of the National Defence Authorization Act, which each year determines the budget, spending, and policy goals for the US Department of Defence and the American armed forces.

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Now the White House is trying to convince Congress that the proposed naming reform is not just one of Donald Trump’s many ideas, but a return to historical arrangements. The Department of Defence was only established in 1949, following a reform of the armed forces and the subordination of all services to a single administrative leadership.

Previously, there was the Department of War, which was created by an Act of Congress on 7 August 1789 as one of the first departments, during the presidency of George Washington. Parnell is now strongly reminding everyone of this, claiming it is merely a matter of returning to the old ways. He also appeals to American pride, highlighting in a statement to Fox News that „for over 150 years, the Department of War guided the American armed forces through their most significant conflicts – from the Union’s victory in the Civil War to the Allied triumph in two world wars.”

There is also an attempt to create a myth that the name itself will increase the power of American deterrence. „Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth even indicated that it is about „restoring the warrior ethos” and ensuring that American soldiers „remain the most lethal fighting force in the world.”

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Trump’s problem is that fewer and fewer members of Congress believe in his „sincere intentions”. The demand from Parnell, who indicated in his post on X that Congress must accept this change, may act like the proverbial red rag to a bull. Additionally, it is very likely that such an action by the Pentagon spokesperson stems from concerns about the results of the midterm elections in the United States.