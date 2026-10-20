WIADOMOŚCI US Ambassador Rose writes to Europe: 'Be like Poland' Michał Górski Photo. Tom Rose/X Poland as a model ally? US Ambassador Tom Rose praises Warsaw while calling out other European nations.







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The United States Ambassador to Poland, Tom Rose, has commented on the process of change occurring in Europe, including the American military presence on the Continent. In his view, Western European nations should stop questioning whether the Americans remain a „reliable partner” and should instead focus on developing their own capabilities to ensure an appropriate level of independence and security for the Continent.

According to Rose, the attitude of some European allies is full of contradictions. On one hand, they rail against American hegemony, yet on the other, they expect constant and unconditional protection from Washington. The Ambassador accuses them of insincerity for „deliberately conflating the reliability of the US as a NATO ally with America’s willingness to serve as Europe’s perpetual guardian.”

The newest European talking point to discredit @POTUS is to” plaintively” ask whether America remains a “reliable partner”. It’s a fake question. What they’re really demanding is that America remain Europe’s sole, unconditional permanent protector. It’s a clever but disingenuous sleight of hand; purposefully conflating America’s reliability as a NATO partner, with our willingness to remain Europe’s permanent overlord. At the same time they decry American “hegemony” the louder they demand we keep being their hegemon. The question isn’t whether America remains a “reliable pattern” to help defend its allies. Of course we are. It’s whether those allies can be ever relied upon to defend themselves — message to Europe? BE LIKE POLAND — Tom Rose (@TomRoseIndy) October 20, 2026