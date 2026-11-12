WIADOMOŚCI USA: $400 million in military aid for Ukraine Michał Górski The Pentagon has confirmed the provision of further military support to Ukraine. The new arms package is expected to be worth nearly half a billion dollars.







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Ukraine may receive new weaponry from the United States in the near future. The Department of Defense has informed the authorities in Kyiv that it will soon be possible to transfer weaponry worth $400 million (approx. £315 million) to the Ukrainian side.

„We have received positive information from the Pentagon regarding $400 million under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), allocated for this financial year. We are waiting for more detailed information, but we hope to see additional deliveries for the Defence Forces of Ukraine soon,” said Denys Sienik, Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires to the USA.

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At this moment, it is not known what specific equipment is to support the Ukrainian army. For a long time, the authorities in Kyiv have prioritised appeals for the acceleration of PAC-3 missile deliveries for the Patriot systems. According to Sienik, Ukraine’s urgent needs also include, among others, missiles for NASAMS systems and weaponry for F-16 aircraft.

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The diplomat noted that the pace and sequence of American weaponry deliveries to Ukraine are decided by President Donald Trump’s administration. This applies both to assistance within the NATO PURL programme and to bilateral deliveries carried out on the basis of previously concluded contracts under USAI.