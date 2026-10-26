WIADOMOŚCI Patriot getting closer to 'over-the-shoulder' shooting JR Jakub Radaszkiewicz Photo. Lockheed Martin Lockheed Martin has reported on the subsequent stages of development for the RIG-360, a device providing omni-directional connectivity with PAC-3 family missiles used in Patriot systems during flight. In less than two months, a critical design review, a series of flight trials, and a missile launch test were conducted.







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According to a statement from Lockheed Martin, the trials were successful, and the programme is ahead of schedule for delivery and implementation within the U.S. Army.

The RIG-360 is designed to enhance the operational capabilities of PAC-3 missiles by making the transmission of in-flight data independent of the Patriot system’s radar. Target information can originate from other sensors operating within the IBCS command system and then reach the missile via a separate link. This allows for complete freedom in selecting sensors and launchers tailored to the specific conditions of an intercept, utilising information available in the integrated air defence network without the need to rely on the communication assets of Patriot radars.

The PAC-3 missile launch test was preceded by three captive-carry trials. These involved an aircraft carrying the missile’s communication device to verify data exchange with the RIG-360 without launching a rocket. According to the manufacturer, full 360-degree connectivity was confirmed, as was the fulfilment of maximum transmission range requirements.

A few weeks later, a PAC-3 test firing was conducted, during which data exchange between the flying missile and the RIG-360 was confirmed. This allowed for the verification of the link’s performance during an actual missile flight, supplementing the results of the earlier aircraft-based tests.

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The RIG-360 is set to increase the utility of PAC-3 missiles by separating the Patriot radar from the transmission of data to the flying missile. Today, even if a Patriot battery features the IBCS system and uses another sensor for target tracking, the update of data for that object (the so-called uplink) takes place via the Patriot radar (even if this radar does not „see” the target itself).

Thanks to the RIG-360, information acquired by sensors collaborating with the IBCS will be able to reach the missile via a separate link, without the need to use the Patriot radar’s communication equipment. This increases the flexibility of using radars and launchers operating within a single network and enables intercepts based on data from various sources.

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