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A return to Russian demands from 2021? „These words are worrying”
Donald Trump and Jared Kushner herald a new agreement with Russia. It is intended not only to encompass Russo-Ukrainian peace but also to concern the whole of Europe and its security.
“President Trump today advanced an important discussion with several European leaders regarding the need for a broader European security architecture that can help establish conditions for a lasting peace,” wrote Jared Kushner, an adviser to the American president, on the X platform. He noted that the arrangements are the result of negotiations conducted in recent days – with the Ukrainian side, NATO, and other European partners.
President Trump today advanced an important discussion with several European leaders about the need for a broader European security architecture that can help establish the conditions for lasting peace. Building on his leadership and the substantive work undertaken this week in Brussels with Ukraine, NATO, and our European partners, @SEPeaceMissions and I wanted to share some of the objectives guiding our ongoing discussions. For more than 30 years, Europe and Russia have struggled to establish a sustainable security framework. Decades of mistrust, competing security concerns, and the devastating consequences of this war make this an extraordinarily difficult challenge, but one that is essential to lasting peace. Our objective is to develop practical arrangements that address the security concerns of all sides, reduce the risk of future conflict, and create a more stable and predictable security environment. We are exploring five principal goals: permanent security consultations, reliable crisis communications, greater military transparency, reciprocal measures to reduce escalation risks, and an enduring framework for long-term European security and stability. Any arrangements must fully respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independent decision-making of every nation. Each country will retain authority over its own security and alliances, and no country would have a veto over another’s sovereign choices. NATO will remain central to European collective defense, and this initiative would build upon existing institutions and commitments. We will continue consultations through the Shell Bay format with Ukraine, NATO, the EU, and our European partners, expanding engagement to ensure that all relevant perspectives and ideas are considered. We will also engage Russia as part of the peace negotiations. Next week in Abu Dhabi, the United States will convene the first trilateral peace discussions with Ukraine and Russia since February. All parties remain intensely engaged in preparing for substantive and productive negotiations. We will consult closely with our European partners on the sidelines and, if progress is made, aim to move toward a broader multilateral format with their direct participation. These ideas continue to evolve, and we welcome thoughtful input. Creating the right structure will be critical to ending this war and transitioning from conflict toward conditions that make possible a durable peace. This is difficult, detailed work. There are no easy solutions. But the opportunity to help end this devastating war and build a foundation for a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous Europe for generations to come makes it a challenge well worth undertaking. We will see how these discussions develop and continue working intensively with all parties toward President Trump’s objective of a comprehensive and lasting peace.— Jared Kushner (@jaredkushner) November 6, 2026
“Our goal is to develop practical arrangements that will address the security concerns of all parties, reduce the risk of future conflicts, and create a more stable and predictable security environment,” he added.
Kushner's Promises
According to Kushner, it is necessary to reach agreements that eliminate the elements which have created tensions between Europe and Russia over the last 30 years. “We are exploring five main objectives: permanent security consultations, reliable crisis communication, greater military transparency, mutual measures to reduce the risk of escalation, and a lasting framework system for long-term European security and stability,” he wrote.
As he pointed out, “all arrangements must fully respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independent decision-making of every nation.” He also referred to alliances, including NATO, which would continue to remain “a central element of European collective defence.”
Kushner referred to the Shell Bay format, i.e., informal talks conducted in 2024 in Florida by both himself and Steve Witkoff, including with the then Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. Kushner emphasised that the Russian side is to join the negotiations. He also announced that the USA would convene trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia. These are scheduled to take place next week in Abu Dhabi.
Commentary
Kushner’s post, as well as the words of Donald Trump, who in an interview with journalists announced a “great agreement covering not only Ukraine but potentially the whole of Europe,” may cause concern. It is worth noting that a moment later, the American president added that thanks to the deal “everyone will be thrilled,” which sounds even less optimistic. Why?
Well, we know perfectly well that to this day Russia has not changed its approach one bit from what it communicated at the end of 2021. At that time, the Kremlin published draft documents intended to provide “security guarantees.” In short, it was an ultimatum to the West, forcing the North Atlantic Alliance not only to stop eastward expansion, but also to roll back military infrastructure to the state prior to 1997 and the NATO-Russia Founding Act. This second element is particularly significant from our point of view, as it directly concerns Poland and other allies on the Eastern Flank. The implementation of this demand would entail not only the failure to build a permanent American base on the Vistula but also a significant weakening of our security.
If Russia is now supposedly satisfied with the results of the negotiations, does this mean that the USA is, to some extent, agreeing to the conditions from 2021? Such a probability exists. “Russia has achieved a major political success. The Russian demand to address the European security system (de facto its revision) and provide security guarantees to Russia as part of the settlement of the conflict with Ukraine has been accepted by American negotiators and the president,” wrote Marek Menkiszak, an expert from the Centre for Eastern Studies (Ośrodek Studiów Wschodnich – OSW). It is impossible to disagree with this commentary.