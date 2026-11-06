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A return to Russian demands from 2021? „These words are worrying”

Michał Górski
3 min.
Spotkanie amerykańskich wysłanników z Putinem, 5 września 2026 r.
Photo. kremlin.ru

Donald Trump and Jared Kushner herald a new agreement with Russia. It is intended not only to encompass Russo-Ukrainian peace but also to concern the whole of Europe and its security.

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“President Trump today advanced an important discussion with several European leaders regarding the need for a broader European security architecture that can help establish conditions for a lasting peace,” wrote Jared Kushner, an adviser to the American president, on the X platform. He noted that the arrangements are the result of negotiations conducted in recent days – with the Ukrainian side, NATO, and other European partners.

“Our goal is to develop practical arrangements that will address the security concerns of all parties, reduce the risk of future conflicts, and create a more stable and predictable security environment,” he added.

Kushner's Promises

According to Kushner, it is necessary to reach agreements that eliminate the elements which have created tensions between Europe and Russia over the last 30 years. “We are exploring five main objectives: permanent security consultations, reliable crisis communication, greater military transparency, mutual measures to reduce the risk of escalation, and a lasting framework system for long-term European security and stability,” he wrote.

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As he pointed out, “all arrangements must fully respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independent decision-making of every nation.” He also referred to alliances, including NATO, which would continue to remain “a central element of European collective defence.”

Kushner referred to the Shell Bay format, i.e., informal talks conducted in 2024 in Florida by both himself and Steve Witkoff, including with the then Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. Kushner emphasised that the Russian side is to join the negotiations. He also announced that the USA would convene trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia. These are scheduled to take place next week in Abu Dhabi.

Commentary

Kushner’s post, as well as the words of Donald Trump, who in an interview with journalists announced a “great agreement covering not only Ukraine but potentially the whole of Europe,” may cause concern. It is worth noting that a moment later, the American president added that thanks to the deal “everyone will be thrilled,” which sounds even less optimistic. Why?

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Well, we know perfectly well that to this day Russia has not changed its approach one bit from what it communicated at the end of 2021. At that time, the Kremlin published draft documents intended to provide “security guarantees.” In short, it was an ultimatum to the West, forcing the North Atlantic Alliance not only to stop eastward expansion, but also to roll back military infrastructure to the state prior to 1997 and the NATO-Russia Founding Act. This second element is particularly significant from our point of view, as it directly concerns Poland and other allies on the Eastern Flank. The implementation of this demand would entail not only the failure to build a permanent American base on the Vistula but also a significant weakening of our security.

If Russia is now supposedly satisfied with the results of the negotiations, does this mean that the USA is, to some extent, agreeing to the conditions from 2021? Such a probability exists. “Russia has achieved a major political success. The Russian demand to address the European security system (de facto its revision) and provide security guarantees to Russia as part of the settlement of the conflict with Ukraine has been accepted by American negotiators and the president,” wrote Marek Menkiszak, an expert from the Centre for Eastern Studies (Ośrodek Studiów Wschodnich – OSW). It is impossible to disagree with this commentary.

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