WIADOMOŚCI Kremlin confirms meeting. Parties to meet next week Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Kremlin.ru / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 4.0 The Russian side has confirmed that a tripartite meeting with delegations from the US and Ukraine will take place next week in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Peace negotiations are set to resume.







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The information was provided by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. The talks are scheduled for 10 and 11 November. The Russian delegation is to be led by Vladimir Putin’s advisor, Vladimir Medinsky. Peskov also added that talks are simultaneously underway regarding the organisation of a meeting between the leaders of the US, Russia, and China. It is possible that this will take place during the APEC summit in China on 17-18 November.

“There is a general understanding among the participants that a potential meeting would be highly useful,” Peskov told reporters.

See also Moscow rejected Kyiv's proposal to extend the ceasefire in Oleshky

White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that talks between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the United States, will be held on 10-11 November in Abu Dhabi. The US delegation will meet earlier in Brussels with European representatives.