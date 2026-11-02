- WIADOMOŚCI
Moscow rejected Kyiv's proposal to extend the ceasefire in Oleshky
Russia has rejected a proposal by the Ukrainian side to extend the ceasefire in the Oleshky region, a senior official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) told AFP on Sunday evening.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine put forward a proposal to extend the ceasefire agreement, but the Russians refused,” AFP quoted the unnamed Ukrainian MFA official as saying.
The agreement, which aimed to deliver humanitarian aid to the population of Oleshky and facilitate their evacuation, formally expired at midnight on Sunday.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday afternoon that residents evacuated from Oleshky have already returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory. The Ukrainian delegation, which was carrying out a humanitarian mission in Oleshky, returned along with the evacuees.
Despite the unwillingness from Russia to extend the ceasefire agreement, the whole operation should be treated as a success. The Ukrainian delegation managed to safely enter and leave Oleshky alongside evacuated civilians.