- WIADOMOŚCI
Humanitarian aid has reached the occupied Oleshky. The ceasefire is being respected
The Ukrainian delegation has safely reached Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson Oblast. A ceasefire has been in effect there for over 80 hours and is currently being observed by both sides of the conflict.
The information was shared by Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman), Dmytro Lubinets, via social media. “We are in Oleshky! The Ukrainian delegation has safely reached the city. The ceasefire has been in effect for 80 hours and remains in place. I am currently on the ground, speaking with local residents to hear about their needs and understand what kind of assistance they need most. I will share more details later,” Lubinets wrote on the X platform.
We are in Oleshky! The Ukrainian delegation has safely reached the city. The ceasefire has been in effect for 80 hours and remains in place. I am currently on the ground, speaking with local residents to hear about their needs and understand what kind of assistance they need most. I will share more details later. This work is being carried out in accordance with the agreements reached with Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Yana Lantratova, with the support and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump @FLOTUS— Dmytro Lubinets (@lubinetzs) October 30, 2026
Everything is proceeding in accordance with the arrangements made with the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Yana Lantratova, with the support and coordination of the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. For the purpose of the evacuation, 25 buses with a total of 750 seats have been prepared, along with ambulances for those who may require them.
The civilians face a complicated route, which was detailed by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Serhii Koretskyi: the evacuated individuals will undergo preliminary examinations and will then be transported through the territory of Belarus. They will subsequently cross the Ukrainian customs border. In the Chernihiv and Kyiv Oblasts, they will undergo further examinations and will be provided with basic medical assistance. Upon reaching the territories controlled by the authorities in Kyiv, the displaced persons will be accommodated in various regions of the country. “We have already prepared all the facilities,” Koretskyi assured.
Humanitarian Mission in Oleshky: Delivering Humanitarian Aid to Everyone in Need ℹ️ We are currently in Armiansk, working alongside Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova and coordinating further steps within the framework of this mission. Journalists from three countries have also joined us to cover the mission. Everything has now been prepared to a high standard. We are delivering humanitarian aid to the residents of Oleshky. Our main task is to ensure that this assistance reaches every person in need. Particular attention is being paid to older people, persons with disabilities, and anyone who is unable to care for themselves due to their health condition or other circumstances. Twenty-five buses with a total capacity of 750 passengers have been prepared, along with ambulances for people with limited mobility. ❗️Another equally important priority is ensuring that civilians have the opportunity to leave the city. Everyone who wishes to leave Oleshky will be given the opportunity to do so safely. At the same time, those who decide to remain will be able to stay and will receive all the necessary humanitarian assistance. At this stage, it is equally important that both sides observe the ceasefire. I would also like to express my special gratitude to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We continue our work. I thank Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova for her cooperation in carrying out this mission. ☝️Special thanks to U.S. @FLOTUS for her mediation and coordination efforts. Our work is ongoing. I will keep you informed about further steps and results.— Dmytro Lubinets (@lubinetzs) October 30, 2026
According to Kyiv, the situation for civilians in Oleshky is dire. It has been confirmed that approximately 2,000 people, including 50 children, are there without access to food or drinking water. The White House announced on 23 October that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to temporarily halt fighting in Oleshky to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of the civilian population. The ceasefire began on 27 October at 03:00 local time and is scheduled to last until 22:59 on 1 November.