Humanitarian aid has reached the occupied Oleshky. The ceasefire is being respected

Humanitarian Mission in Oleshky: Delivering Humanitarian Aid to Everyone in Need ℹ️ We are currently in Armiansk, working alongside Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova and coordinating further steps within the framework of this mission. Journalists from three countries have also joined us to cover the mission. Everything has now been prepared to a high standard. We are delivering humanitarian aid to the residents of Oleshky. Our main task is to ensure that this assistance reaches every person in need. Particular attention is being paid to older people, persons with disabilities, and anyone who is unable to care for themselves due to their health condition or other circumstances. Twenty-five buses with a total capacity of 750 passengers have been prepared, along with ambulances for people with limited mobility. ❗️Another equally important priority is ensuring that civilians have the opportunity to leave the city. Everyone who wishes to leave Oleshky will be given the opportunity to do so safely. At the same time, those who decide to remain will be able to stay and will receive all the necessary humanitarian assistance. At this stage, it is equally important that both sides observe the ceasefire. I would also like to express my special gratitude to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We continue our work. I thank Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova for her cooperation in carrying out this mission. ☝️Special thanks to U.S. @FLOTUS for her mediation and coordination efforts. Our work is ongoing. I will keep you informed about further steps and results.