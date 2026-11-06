Zelenskyy in Madrid: Europe must have a seat at the negotiating table

A good meeting with President of the European Council António Costa @eucopresident. As always, we are coordinating closely with the European Union on all important issues. We discussed Ukraine’s European integration process in detail. We are working to close all negotiating clusters by the end of this year, and next year to move on to closing the negotiating chapters and continue moving swiftly toward our accession. We discussed our new ideas that could really accelerate the process. We agreed that António would discuss everything with Ursula. Of course, we also discussed preparations for the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi and our priorities. I briefed Antonio on yesterday’s conversation with the American side. Ukraine has always advocated for Europe to be at the negotiating table. When it comes to security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic recovery, these issues cannot be discussed without European representatives. And António supports our position. Thank you for all the support!