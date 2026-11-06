- WIADOMOŚCI
Zelenskyy in Madrid: Europe must have a seat at the negotiating table
Ukraine consistently advocates for Europe’s presence in negotiations to end the war being waged against it by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated following a meeting in Madrid with the President of the European Council, António Costa.
„Ukraine always advocates for Europe to have a seat at the negotiating table. Security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic reconstruction cannot be discussed without the participation of European representatives. António supports our position. Thank you for all the support!” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.
A good meeting with President of the European Council António Costa @eucopresident. As always, we are coordinating closely with the European Union on all important issues. We discussed Ukraine’s European integration process in detail. We are working to close all negotiating clusters by the end of this year, and next year to move on to closing the negotiating chapters and continue moving swiftly toward our accession. We discussed our new ideas that could really accelerate the process. We agreed that António would discuss everything with Ursula. Of course, we also discussed preparations for the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi and our priorities. I briefed Antonio on yesterday’s conversation with the American side. Ukraine has always advocated for Europe to be at the negotiating table. When it comes to security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic recovery, these issues cannot be discussed without European representatives. And António supports our position. Thank you for all the support!— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 5, 2026
The Ukrainian head of state is participating in the two-day Ibero-American Summit in Madrid, which has been ongoing since Wednesday. Following his talks with Costa, he emphasised: „A good meeting with the President of the European Council, António Costa. As always, we are closely coordinating our actions with the European Union on all important matters.”
One of the main topics was Ukraine’s integration into the EU. „We are working to close all negotiation clusters by the end of this year, and to move on to closing negotiation chapters next year, advancing rapidly on the path to membership. We discussed our new ideas that could truly accelerate the entire process. We agreed that António will discuss everything with Ursula,” the President noted.
A separate point of the discussions was the preparation for the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi. „Naturally, we discussed the preparations for the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi and our priorities. I provided an update on yesterday’s conversation with the American side,” Zelenskyy wrote.