- WIADOMOŚCI
Anatomy of impunity. The attack on Polish diplomats exposes the erosion of security in the West Bank
A recent incident in which masked Israeli settlers blocked and attacked a convoy carrying European, including Polish, diplomats is far more than a local disturbance. From a national security perspective, it represents a dangerous precedent, illustrating how the radicalisation of grassroots movements in the occupied territories has begun to directly strike at the core of Israel’s diplomatic relations with European Union member states.
The incident, which occurred in the vicinity of the town of Taybeh, was almost paramilitary in character. A group of aggressors on quad bikes surrounded a column of vehicles carrying representatives from Poland, France, and Belgium. The attackers not only unlawfully usurped the powers of state services (demanding identity documents from individuals protected by diplomatic immunity) but also proceeded to physically damage equipment, smashing windows in one of the vehicles. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed that the Polish citizens emerged from the confrontation without serious injury, though this does not diminish the gravity of the incident itself.
Warsaw responded swiftly and firmly, categorically demanding that Jerusalem identify the perpetrators and ensure they face criminal consequences. However, from an analytical standpoint, the Israeli side’s stance is far more intriguing and deeply concerning. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ condemnation of the attack was accompanied by a clear attempt at a diplomatic evasion. The argument that the incident could have been avoided had the European delegation coordinated its movements with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is, in fact, an attempt to shift part of the blame onto the victims.
From the perspective of operational art and international law, such an incident represents a red flag. It demonstrates the growing autonomy and sense of total impunity among radical settler militias operating beyond the control — and at times with the tacit consent — of regular state structures. If a state that exercises physical and military control over a given territory is unable (or unwilling) to guarantee the elementary safety of allied envoys, who are protected by international conventions, from its own citizens, it indicates a profound erosion of its monopoly on the legitimate use of force. For European diplomacy, this is a brutal reminder that standard rules of engagement have ceased to apply in the West Bank, and state representatives may now become tactical targets.