WIADOMOŚCI Anatomy of impunity. The attack on Polish diplomats exposes the erosion of security in the West Bank Maciej Kolasa Israeli West Bank barrier

Photo. Justin McIntosh / Wikimedia Commons A recent incident in which masked Israeli settlers blocked and attacked a convoy carrying European, including Polish, diplomats is far more than a local disturbance. From a national security perspective, it represents a dangerous precedent, illustrating how the radicalisation of grassroots movements in the occupied territories has begun to directly strike at the core of Israel’s diplomatic relations with European Union member states.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

The incident, which occurred in the vicinity of the town of Taybeh, was almost paramilitary in character. A group of aggressors on quad bikes surrounded a column of vehicles carrying representatives from Poland, France, and Belgium. The attackers not only unlawfully usurped the powers of state services (demanding identity documents from individuals protected by diplomatic immunity) but also proceeded to physically damage equipment, smashing windows in one of the vehicles. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed that the Polish citizens emerged from the confrontation without serious injury, though this does not diminish the gravity of the incident itself.

Warsaw responded swiftly and firmly, categorically demanding that Jerusalem identify the perpetrators and ensure they face criminal consequences. However, from an analytical standpoint, the Israeli side’s stance is far more intriguing and deeply concerning. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ condemnation of the attack was accompanied by a clear attempt at a diplomatic evasion. The argument that the incident could have been avoided had the European delegation coordinated its movements with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is, in fact, an attempt to shift part of the blame onto the victims.

See also Türkiye and Israel enter a new pase of confrontation