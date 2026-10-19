WIADOMOŚCI Breakthrough in intelligence data for Ukraine. Zelenskyy reports Mateusz Saweczko Photo. The Presidential Office of Ukraine On Sunday, 18 October, the President of Ukraine announced that the United States has resumed providing Ukraine with intelligence data used for defence against Russian missile attacks. According to Kyiv, cooperation had previously been temporarily limited, which may have hindered the Ukrainian military’s ability to respond to threats.







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US provides intelligence to Ukraine

On Sunday, 18 October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resumption of American intelligence support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The information was reported by Reuters.

Intelligence cooperation is of particular importance for Ukrainian air defence, which must respond to mass strikes conducted using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs.

See also The US did not warn Ukraine about Russian attacks. Kyiv accuses of deliberate action

American data key for Ukraine

American reconnaissance capabilities, including satellite systems and other means of observation, play a vital role in detecting Russian preparations for attacks and tracking aerial threats.