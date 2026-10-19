- WIADOMOŚCI
Breakthrough in intelligence data for Ukraine. Zelenskyy reports
On Sunday, 18 October, the President of Ukraine announced that the United States has resumed providing Ukraine with intelligence data used for defence against Russian missile attacks. According to Kyiv, cooperation had previously been temporarily limited, which may have hindered the Ukrainian military’s ability to respond to threats.
US provides intelligence to Ukraine
On Sunday, 18 October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resumption of American intelligence support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The information was reported by Reuters.
Intelligence cooperation is of particular importance for Ukrainian air defence, which must respond to mass strikes conducted using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs.
American data key for Ukraine
American reconnaissance capabilities, including satellite systems and other means of observation, play a vital role in detecting Russian preparations for attacks and tracking aerial threats.
Access to such information can increase the time available to initiate alert procedures, prepare anti-aircraft defence systems, and warn the civilian population. According to Kyiv, earlier restrictions on cooperation made it difficult to utilise some of these capabilities. However, neither the exact scope of the restrictions nor details regarding the restored services have been disclosed.