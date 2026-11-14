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KOMENTARZ Russian FSB targets NATO emails as hackers exploit Microsoft flaws Szymon Palczewski Rosyjskie FSB próbowało wykraść maile wysyłane przez instytucje NATO.

Photo. CyberDefence24/Canva Russian FSB hackers attempted to obtain emails sent to and from NATO and the European Union, according to reports from Romanian intelligence. Experts, meanwhile, are describing the operation as „long-term espionage”.







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A government institution in Romania was the target of the Turla group, which is linked to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

The local intelligence agency, SRI, reported that the hostile activities were carried out in December last year, prompting a swift response from the authorities. As Reuters reports, experts successfully stopped the attackers and minimised the impact of their actions.

The hackers are said to have exploited vulnerabilities in Microsoft operating systems.

33 NATO Emails Intended for the FSB

Specialists from the firm ESET analysed the operation and released a report, which reveals that the situation does not only concern Romania, but also Kazakhstan (where similar activities took place a month earlier).

According to experts, the attackers used tools designed to search for emails sent to and received from NATO institutions and European Union bodies.

„We discovered a sophisticated, modular, and interconnected toolset designed to operate on the Exchange servers of the affected entities,” the report states.