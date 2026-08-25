WIADOMOŚCI Secret US–Russia talks in Moscow? Aleksander Olech A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III

Photo. U.S. Air Force / Wikimedia Commons A US Air Force C-17A Globemaster III landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport after flying directly from Riga. Such flights have been extremely rare since 2022, and neither Washington nor Moscow has explained the purpose of the mission. In the current political context, this immediately raises questions about another discreet US-Russian channel, although there is still no evidence that the aircraft carried negotiators.







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The aircraft, 07-7181, operating as RCH4555/REACH4555, flew from Riga to Moscow after previously travelling through Joint Base Andrews near Washington. Its earlier route also included McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and Charleston. The C-17 belongs to the US Air Mobility Command and is used for heavy military transport. The REACH callsign is standard and does not indicate either a secret mission or VIP transport.

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The most interesting element is therefore not the aircraft itself, but its destination. A US military transport flying directly from a NATO country into Russian airspace and landing in Moscow requires prior coordination and appropriate clearances. This means that the mission had been agreed with the Russian side at the relevant level. What remains unknown is whether the aircraft carried personnel, equipment or both.

In a rare and unusual visit, U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III strategic airlifter arrived at the Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow on Tuesday morning.



The plane took from Riga, Latvia. Before its trip across the pond on August 23, the same airframe visited the… pic.twitter.com/8yn1mpSgys — Status-6 (War & Military News) (@Archer83Able) August 25, 2026

The Kremlin has stated that it has no information about the aircraft’s arrival and that no meetings with representatives of the US administration are scheduled at the Kremlin this week. This does not exclude contacts at military, intelligence, diplomatic or technical levels. It does, however, mean that there is no basis at this stage for claiming that an American delegation arrived in Moscow for direct talks with Vladimir Putin.

The timing nevertheless matters. The flight took place while the United States, Ukraine and European partners are preparing another set of proposals intended for Moscow. Previous US-Russian contacts concerning Ukraine have also involved discreet travel and limited public communication. The possibility that the aircraft supported another such channel is therefore logical, but remains only one of several explanations.

A C-17 could transport personnel, communications equipment, vehicles or other support for a high-level visit. It could equally be carrying out a military or technical mission. What is certain is that an American military aircraft carried out a rare, previously coordinated flight to Moscow after operating from the Washington area. What or whom it brought to Russia remains unknown.