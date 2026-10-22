WIADOMOŚCI Slovakia revives Moscow talks in break with EU allies Jakub Bielamowicz Slovak PM Robert Fico with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 22 December 2024

Photo. Wikimedia Commons Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár will lead the Slovak delegation to Moscow for the intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific, and technical cooperation, with Russian Science Minister Valery Falkov co-chairing the meeting. The body last convened in Bratislava in November 2021, prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

According to the Slovak foreign ministry, the priority is securing strategic supplies, particularly gas and continued oil deliveries. An economy ministry official and a representative from the gas company SPP will join the delegation. Beyond energy, the agenda covers agriculture, the environment, tourism, sport, and culture, with a business forum set to follow the official talks.

Although Slovakia still imports Russian oil and gas, EU legislation adopted in January introduces a full ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports from early 2027, followed by pipeline gas in autumn 2027. Slovakia and Hungary both voted against the law, and the renewed talks will not alter those deadlines.

Prime Minister Robert Fico has repeatedly visited Moscow and criticised EU sanctions. While he halted state military aid to Ukraine, commercial arms exports continue, including from companies with state ownership. Fico has also expressed a preference for Slovak neutrality over NATO membership.

Ad