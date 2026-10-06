WIADOMOŚCI „Turning into second Ukraine.” Medvedev threatens and accuses another country Mateusz Saweczko Photo. Duma.gov.ru / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 4.0 On Sunday, 4 October, Dmitry Medvedev threatened Armenia, saying that it “could transform into a second Ukraine”. This refers to the Armenians’ aspirations for closer ties with the European Union, which do not please Russia, as it wishes to keep Armenia within its sphere of influence.







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Medvedev Speaks of a "Second Ukraine"

On Sunday, 4 October, Dmitry Medvedev gave an interview to Iranian state television. In it, he stated that the West is testing the “strength of the relationship” connecting Armenia and Russia, warning Yerevan against changing its political course.

“The current Armenian authorities have decided to change direction. I am certain that this will not lead to anything good. The worst thing that could happen to Armenia is its transformation into a second Ukraine,” Medvedev announced.

The former Russian president was referring to changes in Armenia’s foreign policy, which formally began the process of integration with the European Union in 2025, intended to culminate in future membership of the organisation’s structures. Previously, the country also accepted an EU monitoring mission on its border and strengthened its relations with the USA.

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Further Threats from Russia

Russia is constantly escalating its rhetoric towards the West. Two days ago, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a disturbing communiqué, in which it warned foreign diplomats against staying in Ukraine any longer.