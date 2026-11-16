WIADOMOŚCI Ukraine strikes the Crimean Bridge again Wojciech Kozioł Photo. Росавтодор/rosavtodor.ru Ukrainian armed forces carried out an attack on the Crimean Bridge on Monday morning. The information was confirmed on Telegram by a representative of the Russian occupation authorities, Governor Sergey Aksyonov.







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“The enemy attacked the Crimean Bridge, as a result of which traffic will be restricted, likely until midday,” Aksyonov wrote. He added that relevant services had been deployed to the scene and an operational headquarters had been established in Kerch. Some reports mention a series of explosions in the vicinity of the bridge. Local Russian media and Telegram channels reported traffic disruptions as well as the suspension or delay of train services. Ukraine has not yet officially commented on the attack.

Simultaneously, Ukrainian forces struck the Rostov region in south-western Russia. Regional Governor Yuri Slyusar reported that four industrial buildings caught fire as a result of a drone attack, and three people were injured. Drone debris also damaged three houses and a gas pipeline in the village of Rogalik. According to monitoring reports and local media, the targets included oil storage facilities and gas infrastructure.