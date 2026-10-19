- WIADOMOŚCI
Ukraine was not warned about another ballistic missile attack. President confirms
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that his country was not informed by its Western partners about a nighttime ballistic attack by Russia. The strike primarily targeted Kyiv. Power facilities in more than 10 regions (oblasts) were damaged.
“Another Russian ballistic attack in multiple waves overnight, and once again, there was no warning from our partners. Once again, the targets were energy facilities and infrastructure, but a medical clinic, a school, a metro station, and ordinary residential buildings were also damaged. In total, the Russians used 16 ballistic missiles, and this was a deliberate attack against Kyiv and the Kyiv region,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.
Another Russian ballistic missile attack came in several waves overnight, and once again, there was no early warning from our partners. They again targeted energy facilities and infrastructure, but a medical clinic, a school, a metro station, and ordinary residential buildings were also damaged. In total, the Russians launched 16 ballistic missiles in a deliberate attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The Russians also launched more than 200 drones of various types, including jet-powered “shaheds,” with attacks spanning from the Kharkiv and Dnipro regions to the Volyn, Rivne, and Odesa regions. Sadly, there are casualties. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Those who were injured are receiving assistance. Overnight and this morning, Russia attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Odesa, and Rivne regions. In this one night alone, more than 10 energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, and the lights went out for at least 550,000 families. Repair crews are working at the sites. Ukraine never wanted this war, and we have welcomed literally EVERY attempt by our partners to bring this war to a dignified end. We have responded positively to EVERY ceasefire proposal. Russia's response, time and again, has been ballistic missiles, “shaheds,” and killings. Putin not only doesn't want to end this war – he doesn't even want to take any steps toward de-escalation. EVERY ONE of our partners has experienced this firsthand when they heard Russia's refusals. And it is crucial to call things what they are. To call the aggressor an aggressor and help Ukraine defend lives. When deliveries of missiles for Ukraine's air defense are blocked while Russia is granted relief or delays in sanctions, this is, unfortunately, a denial of reality on the part of our partners. The reality is that the war continues, and it continues solely because of Russian strikes and Russia's desire to drag this war out. I thank everyone who recognizes this reality and helps Ukraine!— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 19, 2026
Furthermore, the aggressor reportedly utilised over 200 drones of various types, including jet-powered Shaheds. The President also emphasised that Ukraine is constantly being attacked, despite a willingness to engage in dialogue that would lead to an end to the conflict.
Information that Ukraine had not received a warning before the strikes on the night between Sunday and Monday was reported earlier by Radio Svoboda. They cited their journalist, who in turn cited Ukrainian sources.
The American side, represented by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, denied on Monday that the United States had halted the sharing of intelligence information. The Ukrainian President was called upon to end the war.
The Russian Scenario for Ending the War
At this point, ending the war would only be possible on Russian terms: Ukraine would have to surrender and recognise Russian sovereignty over (at least) Luhansk, Donetsk, and Crimea. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson are also added to the list of these territories. Furthermore, Ukraine’s status would remain neutral: it would not attempt to join NATO and would limit the development of its armed forces. Sanctions imposed on Russia by the West would also be lifted.
The implementation of this scenario would be an absolute defeat for Ukraine and the nations that supported it. The weapons and technologies provided, and above all, the lives of fallen soldiers, would have been in vain.