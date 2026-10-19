Ukraine was not warned about another ballistic missile attack. President confirms

Another Russian ballistic missile attack came in several waves overnight, and once again, there was no early warning from our partners. They again targeted energy facilities and infrastructure, but a medical clinic, a school, a metro station, and ordinary residential buildings were also damaged. In total, the Russians launched 16 ballistic missiles in a deliberate attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The Russians also launched more than 200 drones of various types, including jet-powered “shaheds,” with attacks spanning from the Kharkiv and Dnipro regions to the Volyn, Rivne, and Odesa regions. Sadly, there are casualties. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Those who were injured are receiving assistance. Overnight and this morning, Russia attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Odesa, and Rivne regions. In this one night alone, more than 10 energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, and the lights went out for at least 550,000 families. Repair crews are working at the sites. Ukraine never wanted this war, and we have welcomed literally EVERY attempt by our partners to bring this war to a dignified end. We have responded positively to EVERY ceasefire proposal. Russia's response, time and again, has been ballistic missiles, “shaheds,” and killings. Putin not only doesn't want to end this war – he doesn't even want to take any steps toward de-escalation. EVERY ONE of our partners has experienced this firsthand when they heard Russia's refusals. And it is crucial to call things what they are. To call the aggressor an aggressor and help Ukraine defend lives. When deliveries of missiles for Ukraine's air defense are blocked while Russia is granted relief or delays in sanctions, this is, unfortunately, a denial of reality on the part of our partners. The reality is that the war continues, and it continues solely because of Russian strikes and Russia's desire to drag this war out. I thank everyone who recognizes this reality and helps Ukraine!