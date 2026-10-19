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Ukraine was not warned about another ballistic missile attack. President confirms

Patryk Jagnieża
2 min.
Ukraiński strażak
Photo. @ZelenskyyUa / X.com

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that his country was not informed by its Western partners about a nighttime ballistic attack by Russia. The strike primarily targeted Kyiv. Power facilities in more than 10 regions (oblasts) were damaged.

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“Another Russian ballistic attack in multiple waves overnight, and once again, there was no warning from our partners. Once again, the targets were energy facilities and infrastructure, but a medical clinic, a school, a metro station, and ordinary residential buildings were also damaged. In total, the Russians used 16 ballistic missiles, and this was a deliberate attack against Kyiv and the Kyiv region,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Furthermore, the aggressor reportedly utilised over 200 drones of various types, including jet-powered Shaheds. The President also emphasised that Ukraine is constantly being attacked, despite a willingness to engage in dialogue that would lead to an end to the conflict.

Information that Ukraine had not received a warning before the strikes on the night between Sunday and Monday was reported earlier by Radio Svoboda. They cited their journalist, who in turn cited Ukrainian sources.

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The American side, represented by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, denied on Monday that the United States had halted the sharing of intelligence information. The Ukrainian President was called upon to end the war.

The Russian Scenario for Ending the War

At this point, ending the war would only be possible on Russian terms: Ukraine would have to surrender and recognise Russian sovereignty over (at least) Luhansk, Donetsk, and Crimea. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson are also added to the list of these territories. Furthermore, Ukraine’s status would remain neutral: it would not attempt to join NATO and would limit the development of its armed forces. Sanctions imposed on Russia by the West would also be lifted.

The implementation of this scenario would be an absolute defeat for Ukraine and the nations that supported it. The weapons and technologies provided, and above all, the lives of fallen soldiers, would have been in vain.

Source: PAP / Defence24.com
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