WIADOMOŚCI Vance: Ukraine shouldn't join NATO AM Artur Marciniak Photo. Vice President JD Vance/X US Vice President J.D. Vance told the television channel 2WAY TONIGHT that Ukraine should not join NATO, the Ukrainska Pravda portal reported on Tuesday morning.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



Ad

“As far as I know, we do not have an official alliance agreement with Ukraine. (…) Ukraine should not join NATO,” the American Vice President stated. He added that while cooperation with Kyiv will be developed in certain areas, in others “positions will diverge.” Vance also reiterated the Washington administration’s earlier demands that Ukraine “must stop attacks on Russian energy facilities.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Bloomberg on Sunday that, in his view, the administration of US leader Donald Trump has taken actions aimed at forcing Ukraine to surrender. He proposed that Ukraine would stop attacking refineries in Russia if it received more missiles for Patriot launchers.

US President Donald Trump, who concluded an agreement with Russia in the first half of October regarding diesel supplies, is demanding that Ukraine cease attacks on the Russian oil sector. “We need oil for the world. It’s diesel, which is what the world needs,” Trump announced on 10 October, following talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The deal involves Russia supplying nearly 5 million tonnes of diesel, and its effects include the suspension of US sanctions on Russian diesel until April 2027.

Ad

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Oslo on Tuesday for talks concerning the end of the war with Russia, the Norwegian government announced, confirming media reports. According to the Reuters agency, representatives of the E4 group, which includes Poland, as well as the EU and NATO, will also participate in the meeting.

Reuters reported on Monday, citing its own findings, that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is also expected to arrive in Norway. A second envoy, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, is to participate in the negotiations remotely due to illness.

See also Putin proposes summit with Trump and Xi on Ukraine. Zelenskyy excluded