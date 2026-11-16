Hybrid-powered aircraft for the US Air Force. Millions allocated to research

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Photo. Tech. Sgt. Thomas Barley / U.S. Air Force / af.mil The US Air Force will examine whether hybrid-electric propulsion can combine the range required for transport missions with the ability to approach special operations areas more quietly. The Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded Electra Defense a $4.7 million contract to investigate technologies being developed for the EL9 aircraft. The aircraft is designed to operate from small landing sites, facilitating the transport of personnel and supplies away from major military bases.







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Electra announced the contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) on 9 November. The work will be carried out by Electra Defense, the company’s division responsible for defence applications. The programme will include testing the power supply and propulsion systems, ground trials of the pre-production EL9 aircraft, and measurements of noise levels during flight. Using models and simulations, the company will also assess the aircraft’s ability to transport personnel and cargo to locations with limited infrastructure.

Particularly interesting will be the tests of approaches and departures using only energy stored in the aircraft’s batteries. Reducing noise could make the aircraft more difficult to detect acoustically when supporting special operations. However, the manufacturer has not specified how long the aircraft could fly in this mode or what range would be available under these conditions.

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The EL9 is an extremely short take-off and landing aircraft, described by its manufacturer as an Ultra-STOL platform. It is designed to carry nine passengers or up to approximately 1,360 kg of cargo, with a projected cruising speed of 175 knots, equivalent to around 324 km/h.

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According to the manufacturer’s specifications, the EL9 is expected to require a take-off run of only approximately 46 metres and a similar landing roll. Such performance would allow the aircraft to operate from small landing sites, although the actual space required for operations would also depend on terrain obstacles and flight conditions. Its short take-off and landing capabilities will be provided by eight electrically driven propellers.

At the heart of the EL9’s hybrid propulsion system will be the Safran TG600 turbogenerator, producing 600 kW of electrical power and developed on the basis of the Arrano engine. It will generate electricity for propulsion during cruise flight while also charging the batteries. The batteries will provide additional power during take-off and landing and allow the aircraft to fly without operating the turbogenerator. The aircraft is therefore intended to combine the range provided by conventional aviation fuel with the possibility of flying selected sections of a route more quietly, while reducing dependence on ground-based charging stations.

For the US Air Force, such a solution could be particularly useful in implementing the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept. This approach involves operating from numerous smaller locations and frequently relocating aircraft to make it more difficult for an adversary to detect and destroy them on the ground. However, it also requires the efficient delivery of spare parts, equipment and personnel. The EL9 could undertake small, urgent transport missions, complementing larger transport aircraft and reaching locations closer to deployed units.

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The current contract builds on Electra’s long-standing cooperation with the US Air Force. In 2023, the company received support under the Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) programme, with a total potential value of up to $85 million. This included $30 million from the USAF and other public funding sources, together with $55 million in private investment. Flight testing to date has been conducted using the smaller, two-seat EL2 Goldfinch demonstrator, which also participated in the AFRL Future Flag 25-3 research event in 2025.

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