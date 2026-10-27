WIADOMOŚCI Patriot missile service hub in Poland [UPDATE] Jakub Palowski Photo. WZL1 Prime Minister Donald Tusk has suggested that an announcement regarding the location of a service centre for Patriot system missiles could be made as early as today. Although nothing has been officially confirmed, „much indicates” that Poland has been selected as the location for the centre. 1







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I have received a signal from Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka, confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz, directly from Brussels, that negotiations regarding the service centre for Patriot batteries are reaching their final stage. Poland has lobbied hard for these competences and infrastructure to be located in Poland. We were competing with several ambitious rivals, including Germany

Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Prime Minister Donald Tusk was most likely referring to the service centre for the PAC-3 family of missiles, used in Patriot systems. The initiative for such a centre was announced at the NATO summit in Ankara, as part of a Letter of Intent between Lockheed Martin and four nations: Poland, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

NA ŻYWO | Wypowiedź Premiera Donalda Tuska przed posiedzeniem Rady Ministrów https://t.co/xpmuRLjszX — Kancelaria Premiera (@PremierRP) October 27, 2026

The head of government noted that there is no official communique yet, but there are many indications that positive information from Poland’s perspective will be shared within a few hours.

I cannot announce anything yet, I am not authorised, but much indicates that roughly after the conclusion of the government meeting, good news will reach us that Poland has been chosen as a partner for this project, which is extraordinarily significant from a defence perspective. (...) There is no final communique yet, but my intuition tells me we will be celebrating this afternoon in Brussels

Prime Minister Donald Tusk

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PAC-3, currently produced in the modernised PAC-3 MSE version, is an actively radar-guided missile used for defence against the most complex threats (ballistic and cruise missiles, aircraft). PAC-3 MSE constitutes the primary armament for newer configurations of Patriot systems, including the Polish Wisła system. During the war in Ukraine, it has been used to engage Iskander and Kinzhal aero-ballistic missiles, which are considered the greatest threat to critical infrastructure.

Poland was chosen as the country where the service centre for PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot systems will be located, Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka, the Secretary of State in the Ministry of National Defence, announced.