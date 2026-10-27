WIADOMOŚCI The UK is replacing rifles. A multi-billion tender and an opportunity for Polish companies? Damian Ratka Photo. Corporal Vincent Price/Crown Copyright As part of the Grayburn programme, with an estimated cost of £2 billion, the implementation of five variants of a new weapon based on a common lower receiver is planned to replace the British Army’s current rifles and carbines. This raises the question of whether the MSBS Grot could be offered in the tender.







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Small arms of the SA80 system were developed in the United Kingdom during the 1970s and 1980s, and were introduced into serial production and service in 1985. For years, the SA80 faced criticism regarding its build quality and reliability. Attempts were made to resolve these issues by modernising the L85A1 rifles to the L85A2 version, and subsequently to the L85A3. Modernisation does not solve all problems to a satisfactory degree; furthermore, the weapon itself is ageing, which is why the Grayburn programme has been underway for several years. The UK Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the estimated cost of the project is approximately £2 billion.

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Much indicates that the successor to the L85A2 and L85A3 rifles will be an AR15-system weapon or its variant in 5.56 mm calibre for 5.56x45 mm ammunition. The SA80 system itself design-wise utilises solutions from the AR18 system. The project’s implementation is scheduled for the period from July 2029 to the end of March 2045. It is expected that five variants based on a common lower receiver will be deployed, namely:

Dismounted Close Combat – will replace the L85A3 rifle,

Dismounted Close Combat (Short) – a carbine that will also replace the L85A3 rifle,

Personal Defence Weapon – will replace the L22A2 carbine,

Generalist – will replace the L85A2 rifle,

Cadet rifle – will replace the L98A2 cadet rifle.

L85A2 assault rifle.

Photo. Stuart Hill/UK Ministry of Defence 2017/OGL 3

The United Kingdom conducts further small arms modernisation programmes

In addition to the Grayburn project, other programmes are being conducted: Cairns, intended to replace the L7A2 general-purpose machine gun, and the Troubler programme, aimed at implementing a new light machine gun. In the past, the British Army used FN Minimi light machine guns under the designations L108A1 and L110A2. The Shamer programme is also underway, aimed at finding a successor to the L115 and L118 sniper rifles. Previously, the Hunter programme was successfully completed, selecting a new rifle for the Royal Marines and the Ranger Regiment. The winner was the Knight’s Armament KS-1 rifle, which was entered into service under the designation L403A1.

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