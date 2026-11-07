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ANALIZA Toughbooks in northern European armed forces. Why does the military use rugged computers? Mateusz Gibała Photo. elements.envato.com Modern battlefields increasingly depend on the flow of information. Soldiers use digital maps, positioning systems, communications and command tools that must also work outside the safe environment of a headquarters. This is precisely the kind of environment in which Panasonic Toughbook computers and tablets have found applications. Devices from this family have been supplied to, among others, the Danish armed forces, and the latest addition to the range is the TOUGHBOOK 56, unveiled in 2026.







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In military applications, a laptop or tablet is not primarily an office work tool. It can serve as a command system terminal, a tool for using digital maps, a communications device or an interface for controlling unmanned systems. The equipment must work not only at headquarters, but also inside a vehicle, at a field position or while soldiers are on the move.

Resistance to shocks, vibration, dust, moisture and extreme temperatures is important. Screen readability in daylight, operation while wearing gloves and the ability to replace the battery without switching off the device are also essential. In military environments, data security, the ability to adapt the configuration to a specific task and compatibility with systems used by the armed forces also matter.

Toughbooks belong to a category of devices known as rugged computers, which have reinforced construction. Panasonic offers them as laptops, tablets and convertible devices. Their specifications can be adapted to the customer’s requirements, including through the selection of additional ports, vehicle mounting options and storage security features.

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The Danish armed forces use tablets as part of their command system

Denmark provides an example of Toughbook use by the armed forces of a Nordic country. In 2017, the Danish military ordered several hundred Panasonic tablets, supplied by Precision Technic Defence.

The devices were mounted on the front of protective vests. Soldiers could use them to receive orders and check the positions of their own forces and the enemy. The tablets therefore became part of a digital command system rather than simply portable personal equipment.

This type of solution is particularly important during operations in which several units need to act on the basis of a shared operational picture. Information about soldiers« positions, assigned tasks and changes on the battlefield can be transmitted without relying exclusively on voice communications. This reduces the risk of errors and makes it easier to coordinate operations.

According to information published by the manufacturer and equipment supplier, around 1 per cent of the tablets delivered to the Danish armed forces had been sent for repair after six years of use. These figures come from the companies involved in the supply rather than from an independent audit of the military fleet. Nevertheless, they illustrate the scale of equipment use in a demanding environment.

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Equipment durability is a matter of operational continuity

A computer failure in an office usually means an interruption to one user’s work. In the military, the consequences can be more serious if the device handles communications, transmits orders or provides access to up-to-date operational information.

This is why processor specifications and memory capacity are not the only important factors. The casing design, resistance to mechanical damage, stable operation at low and high temperatures, and the ability to replace batteries quickly also matter. Military vehicles add further challenges, including vibration, limited space and the need to mount devices so that they can be used while the vehicle is moving.

Computers of this type can support a range of tasks, from route planning and navigation to access to technical documentation and logistics and reconnaissance management systems. This does not mean that every Toughbook performs all these functions. Its actual role depends on the software, configuration and systems with which the device is integrated.

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A commercial computer in military service

The Danish example is part of a broader trend towards the use of commercially available devices by the military. In the defence sector, these are referred to by the abbreviation COTS, meaning Commercial Off The Shelf. These are products originally developed for the civilian market which, after appropriate adaptation, can be used within military organisations.

This approach makes it possible to use existing designs and hardware platforms developed by manufacturers. However, it does not remove the need for the armed forces to test devices for security, durability and compliance with the requirements of a specific system. A reinforced casing alone does not automatically make a computer compliant with all military standards.

In Panasonic’s case, it is therefore important to distinguish between the brand’s presence in the defence sector and specific procurement contracts awarded by individual countries. The publicly documented example from the Nordic region is Denmark’s order for tablets. There is no basis for claiming, on the strength of this example, that identical devices have also been deployed by the armed forces of Finland, Sweden and Norway.

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The latest version of the range

In 2026, Panasonic expanded its product family with the TOUGHBOOK 56, featuring a 14-inch screen and a modular design. This is a new generation of computer intended for work in demanding conditions, but its launch does not in itself mean that further contracts have been signed with the armed forces of Nordic countries.