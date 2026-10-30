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ANALIZA Stronger Frontex, stronger European security? Defence24 com Photo. Frontex On Tuesday, the European Commission presented its proposal to strengthen Frontex’s capabilities in tackling irregular migration. The main objective is to reinforce the Agency’s role as a key actor responsible for protecting the EU’s external borders and coordinating return operations.







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The proposal focuses on increasing Frontex’s resources and operational capacity by introducing a Quick Reaction Force to intervene in crisis situations and establishing an Online Monitoring and Response Centre for the early detection of potential border-security threats. Frontex will also receive a dedicated Return Coordination Centre and gain the ability to support return operations involving third countries.

In addition, the Commission has proposed a new regulation to digitalise return, readmission and reintegration procedures. The aim is to simplify and accelerate return management across the EU while reducing administrative burdens.

Through these initiatives, the European Commission seeks to deliver on the commitments announced by Ursula von der Leyen in her State of the Union address, particularly regarding the strengthening of Frontex’s role and the acceleration of return procedures.

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It should also be highlighted that these proposals must now be negotiated and approved by both the European Parliament and the Council before they can enter into force.

How does the European Commission want to strengthen the EU's external borders?

According to the Commission, the proposed reform aims to provide Frontex with a stronger mandate and the necessary tools to better support Member States in managing the EU’s external borders and carrying out return procedures.

The reform focuses on several priorities. First, it seeks to significantly increase Frontex’s operational capacity by gradually expanding its standing corps to 30,000 officers, including the creation of a European Border and Return Reserve of 17,000 officers that can be rapidly deployed when needed.

Second, the agency will gain easier access to advanced equipment and modern technologies. The proposal also strengthens Frontex’s role in return operations through the establishment of a dedicated Return Coordination Centre responsible for collecting and analysing operational information, supporting planning processes, and coordinating return activities.

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Frontex's increased role in returns

The establishment of the dedicated Return Coordination Centre means that the agency will be able to assist third countries with both technical and operational aspects of return management, including the organisation of return operations between non-EU countries.

Currently, Frontex assists national authorities in returning irregular migrants from EU countries to their countries of origin and supports Member States in protecting the external borders and coastlines.

Under the proposed rules, the Agency will be able to assist authorities in third countries (e.g., African countries) in returning migrants to their countries of origin before they attempt to reach the EU. As of now, several EU governments are discussing the creation of return hubs, with the first facility expected to be opened in 2027.

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Will Frontex be able to monitor social media?

One of the most interesting elements of the proposal is the creation of the Online Monitoring and Response Centre, which would monitor publicly available online information related to migration flows and border-security risks.

The reform would further strengthen Frontex’s crisis-response capabilities by enabling the agency to identify emerging threats and migration trends at an early stage and respond rapidly to emergencies.

Furthermore, information exchange during emergencies would be enhanced through the EUROSUR network, requiring Member States to report incidents that could have a significant impact on EU borders within 24 hours.

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See also The migration crisis in Ceuta as a tool of hybrid warfare?

This initiative appears to be partly inspired by lessons learned from previous migration crises, including the crisis in Ceuta, during which social media platforms played an important role in spreading information that contributed to increased migration movements.

According to the Commission, Frontex would also act as a trusted flagger under the Digital Services Act. In practice, this means that the agency could notify online platforms about illegal content linked to border-security threats and request national authorities to issue removal orders when appropriate.

Digitalisation of returns

Alongside the proposal to strengthen Frontex and following the entry into force of the new Return Regulation, the Commission has proposed a new Regulation on the digitalisation of return, readmission and reintegration procedures across the EU.

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The objective is to modernise the management of return cases by simplifying administrative procedures through digital tools, reducing administrative burdens, and improving data collection and information sharing.

Frontex is getting stronger

Frontex already plays a central role in supporting Member States in protecting Europe’s external borders. Under the proposed rules, its mandate would be further expanded, enabling the agency to act more quickly and effectively.

The agency’s growing role reflects a series of challenges faced by the EU in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and attempts to instrumentalise migration at the EU’s external borders, such as the migration crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border and the crisis in Ceuta.

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Moreover, Frontex is expected to receive €12 billion under the EU’s next seven-year budget, doubling its previous funding and demonstrating that border security remains one of the European Commission’s key priorities.