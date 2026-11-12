WIADOMOŚCI American soldier arrested in the UK on suspicion of spying for Russia Defence24 com Photo. West Point - The U.S. Military Academy/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 This week, British police arrested a 41-year-old senior member of the United States military on suspicion of spying for the Russian Federation.







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The soldier was arrested near Gloucester in the west of England following an investigation conducted by counterterrorism officials in close cooperation between UK and US authorities. He is suspected of offences under Section 1 (obtaining or disclosing protected information) and Section 3 (assisting a foreign intelligence service) of the National Security Act 2023. Currently, officers are carrying out searches at two locations in Gloucestershire, while the suspected spy remains in custody at a London police station.

According to the BBC the soldier was based at Imjin Barracks in Innsworth, Gloucestershire, which serves as the headquarters of NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC). This military facility is one of the alliance’s most strategically important operational bases. He was apparently entrusted with sensitive information.

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As of now, no additional information about the suspect has been released. British police do not usually publish the names of suspects before they have been charged. The investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London is ongoing.

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Kash Patel, Director of the FBI, described such incidents as being of the „utmost concern” to the United States and its allies. He also noted that the FBI had made 167 arrests in counterintelligence and espionage-related cases over the previous 21 months, which represented a 53% increase compared with the previous period.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans of Counter Terrorism Policing London said: „The allegations are serious and our investigation is very much ongoing.”

See also How Europe must respond to Russian hybrid attacks

The arrest of the suspect coincides with the detention of two Polish citizens in Kaliningrad Oblast on espionage charges by the FSB.