WIADOMOŚCI Another F-35 has arrived in Poland. It’s different From the previous ones KS Kamil Sikora Photo. fot. chor. Piotr Gubernat / Combat Camera MON Another F-35A Lightning II has arrived at the base in Łask. This is the ninth of 32 ordered aircraft to join the inventory of the Polish Armed Forces. It differs, however, from the eight „Husarz” (Hussar) jets already in use by Polish aviators.







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Deliveries of the fifth-generation F-35 aircraft ordered by Poland have been ongoing since late spring. On Thursday, 1 October 2026, the inventory of our Armed Forces increased to nine. „Another machine landed at the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask,” announced the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

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„This is the first aircraft from the Italian production line,” noted the head of the Ministry of National Defence. Production of the machines for Poland is concluding in Texas. Subsequent units will be manufactured in Italy. The first of these, with tail number 3517, made its maiden flight in July. Now, as shown in photos published by the Ministry of National Defence on social media, this machine has appeared in Łask.

Do naszej bazy w Łasku dotarł dziewiąty F-35. To pierwszy samolot z włoskiej linii produkcyjnej. Dostawy nowoczesnych samolotów „Husarz” to zasadniczy element budowy zdolności naszych Sił Powietrznych.

Samoloty 5. generacji znacząco zwiększają możliwości rozpoznania, rażenia i… pic.twitter.com/5KSYSKGbwE — Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz (@KosiniakKamysz) October 1, 2026

„Deliveries of the modern »Husarz« aircraft are a fundamental element of building the capabilities of our Air Force. Fifth-generation aircraft significantly increase reconnaissance, strike, and interoperability capabilities with NATO allies. Deliveries are proceeding according to plan,” wrote Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. By the end of the year, there are to be 14 „Hussars” in our country. The largest delivery to date took place at the end of August, when five machines arrived in Poland.