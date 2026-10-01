WIADOMOŚCI Latvia detains two spies working for Russian GRU Patryk Jagnieża Photo. @Valsts_drosiba / X.com Latvian security services have detained two citizens on charges of illegally collecting information regarding the Latvian defence sector. The agents were working at the behest of Russian military intelligence (GRU).







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According to the LETA agency, the detention occurred on 28 June. The investigation revealed that the detained individuals obtained and passed on information to the GRU concerning Latvia’s defence system, the activities of NATO allied forces, and various forms of support for Ukraine.

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The detainees obtained, among other things, intelligence data regarding the military base in Ādaži in central Latvia, radar systems, and military air transport movements. A NATO contingent is currently stationed in Ādaži as part of the enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) mission. The contingent includes, among others, Polish soldiers. The agents also conducted activities supporting potential intelligence and sabotage groups on Latvian territory.

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For these actions, the arrested individuals face a penalty of between one and 10 years in prison. At the time of the arrest, Latvian services searched three properties linked to the detainees in Riga and the Ādaži municipality. During the searches, law enforcement officers managed to seize a large number of data storage devices, documents, and recordings. Gathered materials are currently being analysed.