- WIADOMOŚCI
The first FlyEye drones from the SAFE programme are already in the Polish Army
The first FlyEye unmanned aerial vehicles ordered under the SAFE programme have just reached the Polish Armed Forces. Ultimately, soldiers will receive 190 such systems.
The Armament Agency announced on the X platform the first deliveries of FlyEye unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Polish military. The drones from WB Electronics will reach the Polish army through funds from the SAFE programme.
Kontrakt podpisany. Dostawy ruszyły. Zdolności rosną 🇵🇱— Agencja Uzbrojenia (@AgencjaUzbr) September 30, 2026
W maju #AU podpisała umowę na kolejne zestawy #FlyEye @WBGroup_PL dla #WojskoPolskie. Dziś pierwsze dostawy z tego kontraktu trafiają już do żołnierzy.
To właśnie sprawna realizacja umowy przekłada się na konkretne… pic.twitter.com/ZJsShTEwox
Deliveries have commenced under a contract signed at the end of May by the Armament Agency and WB Electronics S.A. According to the contract, worth approximately 1.3 billion zloty (approx. £250 million), the Polish Armed Forces are ultimately to receive 190 FlyEye unmanned aerial systems. Six of these sets will equip the reconnaissance platoons of the K2GF and K2PL tank battalions. 184 sets will go to the operational forces and the Territorial Defence Forces. Deliveries of the UAVs are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2030.
Dobre wiadomości w sprawie SAFE!— Magdalena Sobkowiak (@magdasobkowiak) October 1, 2026
W maju podpisanie kontraktu, a już dziś pierwsze dostawy. Pierwsze FlyEye z @WBGroup_PL trafiły właśnie do #WojskoPolskie
Dziękuję @AgencjaUzbr za świetną pracę. @KosiniakKamysz @MON_GOV_PL Mamy to 💪
Ps. Tak to polska produkcja 😉 pic.twitter.com/aMZ88webpQ
FlyEye
FlyEye unmanned systems are designed for aerial imagery reconnaissance using optoelectronic payloads that enable observation and image recording by day and night. According to information provided in August by the CEO of the WB Group, the company is currently capable of producing up to 25 complete sets per day.