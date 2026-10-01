The first FlyEye drones from the SAFE programme are already in the Polish Army

The Armament Agency announced on the X platform the first deliveries of FlyEye unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Polish military. The drones from WB Electronics will reach the Polish army through funds from the SAFE programme.

Deliveries have commenced under a contract signed at the end of May by the Armament Agency and WB Electronics S.A. According to the contract, worth approximately 1.3 billion zloty (approx. £250 million), the Polish Armed Forces are ultimately to receive 190 FlyEye unmanned aerial systems. Six of these sets will equip the reconnaissance platoons of the K2GF and K2PL tank battalions. 184 sets will go to the operational forces and the Territorial Defence Forces. Deliveries of the UAVs are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2030.