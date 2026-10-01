WIADOMOŚCI Russia expelled Hungarian diplomats. Reaction to Budapest's actions Patryk Jagnieża Embassy of Hungary in Moscow, Russia.

Photo. TagMorgan / Wikimedia Commons Russia has opted to expel an unspecified number of Hungarian diplomats. This is a response to the actions of the Hungarian authorities, who simultaneously expelled 10 Russian diplomats.







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The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Hungarian diplomats have been declared personae non gratae and ordered to leave the territory of the Russian Federation. “As a retaliatory measure, a group of employees from the Embassy of Hungary in Moscow and the Hungarian Consulates General in St Petersburg and Kazan must leave the territory of the Russian Federation within two weeks,” the statement reads.

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Moscow’s actions are a reaction to the decision made by the Hungarian authorities at the beginning of September. At that time, it was decided to expel 10 Russian diplomats, who were accused of “conducting activities incompatible with the Vienna Convention.” In diplomatic parlance, this usually signifies suspicions of espionage. Prior to this decision, the staff of the Russian mission in Budapest numbered 47 accredited diplomats.

“This decision serves to protect the security and sovereignty of Hungary. It does not signify a severance of diplomatic relations with Russia. Hungary intends to continue the necessary dialogue based on mutual respect and adherence to principles,” the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated at that time.

See also Record number of Russian diplomats expelled

Retaliation by Russia is understandable and was entirely predictable. Immediately after the expulsion of the diplomats from Hungary, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared that it would take appropriate retaliatory measures, and that Russia’s response would be harsh and painful for Hungary. These events do not signify a severance of diplomatic relations between the parties.