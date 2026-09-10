WIADOMOŚCI Are soldiers from Western special forces training Russians? Patryk Jagnieża Photo. Seaman Conor Minto/Dvidshub There is a possibility that Western special forces personnel may be recruited to train Russians, who then take the experience gained to the front line in the war against Ukraine.







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According to an intelligence memo obtained by „The Daily Telegraph”, it can be stated „with a high degree of certainty” that former Western military personnel have been recruited to conduct training for Russian clients. It states that a camp run by the training company Alfa-Metal in the town of Mejdeni in northern Bulgaria employs veterans from the British SAS (Special Air Service), US police, and Navy SEALs. These elite soldiers work on-site as instructors.

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It should be noted that „The Daily Telegraph” was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the information contained in the memo. Furthermore, several sources associated with the SAS were sceptical of the reports provided. „The SAS is a small community (…); if someone were doing something like that, we would know,” said one of the newspaper’s sources.

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It was pointed out that six months ago, Alfa-Metal did indeed post a job advertisement on LinkedIn targeted at former SAS soldiers. A company spokesperson responded to the reports and categorically rejected the allegations that former members of Western special forces were being utilised to train Russians or other participants in the war against Ukraine.