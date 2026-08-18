WIADOMOŚCI Large NATO air drills in Polish airspace Mariusz Marszałkowski Photo. U.S. Air Force / Jim Haseltine Since this morning, increased military aviation activity has been observed over Poland. These actions are planned exercises under the auspices of NATO.







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NATO aviation activity is concentrated in the north-eastern region of Poland; however, intensive flight operations are also being observed in other areas of the country – including central and eastern parts. NATO aircraft, including those from the US, are operating over Poland. These consist of both combat aircraft – F-35s – and support assets – E-3 Sentry AWACS and aerial refuelling tankers.

NATO Exercise/Show of Force in Poland?



A number of US and allied air assets are converging in Polish airspace this morning from various locations around the region, unclear if there's an exercise underway or just a spontaneous gathering:



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🇱🇺… pic.twitter.com/B2CDsCkzsQ — DefenceGeek 🇬🇧 (@DefenceGeek) August 18, 2026

The Operational Command informed the Defence24.pl editorial team that this activity is planned and is not related to the activity of the Russian Air Force. The exercise is coordinated by NATO. Reports had emerged suggesting that the observed NATO air activity was connected to the recent movement of Russian hypersonic-capable warships and military shipments into the Baltic region. As it turns out, the maneouvres were planned beforehand and are not connected to Russian activity.

Such exercises take place periodically and are designed to increase aviation interoperability within the Alliance, as well as to practice various scenarios of air operations and joint operations.