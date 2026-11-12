WIADOMOŚCI Poland has trained 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers Michał Górski Photo. Служба зв’язків з громадськістю 71-ї окремої єгерської бригади ДШВ ЗС України/Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA)/X A total of 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained under the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) in support of Ukraine. Nearly 25,000 of them have undergone training at military training grounds in Poland.







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Under the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) in support of Ukraine, 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained at military training grounds across EU member states. Almost one in four participated in training organised in Poland, according to Major Artur Pinkowski, press officer of the 11th Lubusz Armoured Cavalry Division.

Training Ukrainian soldiers

„The training programme conducted across EU member states has evolved from basic training and familiarisation with essential military skills to more comprehensive programmes incorporating advanced specialist courses. Ukrainian soldiers are currently being trained in the use of modern command and control systems and their associated processes, battlefield medicine, mine clearance, logistics, advanced communications, and the operation and maintenance of Western military equipment” – Major Pinkowski said.

He added that the programme is being adapted to changing battlefield conditions. Instructors continuously analyse lessons learned from the front line and adjust tactics to the rapidly evolving realities of technologically advanced warfare. He emphasised that the programme also benefits the other side, as Western instructors gain invaluable knowledge from Ukrainian soldiers who face high-intensity armed conflict on a daily basis.

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Current training includes reconnaissance operations, leadership development and the command of subunits. Particular emphasis is placed on operations in urban environments, including techniques for approaching and neutralising targets, as well as trench warfare tactics. Under conditions of direct contact with the enemy, soldiers improve their weapons-handling skills and practise the safe and effective use of explosives.

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What about further support?

According to Major Pinkowski, EU support for Ukrainian soldiers is expected to continue.