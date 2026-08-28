WIADOMOŚCI Russian strategic bomber destroyed Patryk Jagnieża Tu-95MS

Photo. Andrzej Hładij/Defence24.pl Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported the destruction of a Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber. Ukraine also attacked an oil refinery in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, further proving the effectiveness of its deep strikes.







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“Over the past day, the warriors of our Ukrainian Defence Forces struck an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region. The distance is 1,000 kilometres from the front line. There were also our just responses to the Russian war in the Black Sea,” reads Zelenskyy’s post on the X platform.

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He also reported a strike on the military airfield in Engels, Saratov region, in south-western Russia. A Tu-95MS strategic bomber stationed there was destroyed. “It is precisely such aircraft that deliver strikes against Ukraine,” the President noted.

See also Ukraine pauses attacks at the request of the US

Tu-95MS aircraft have been in service for over 70 years. Despite this, they are still being utilised to carry payloads after all these years. These can weigh up to 20 tonnes and include, among others, cruise missiles such as the Kh-101, as well as conventional and nuclear bombs.