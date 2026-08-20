WIADOMOŚCI Another major NATO exercise. Are Russian submarines in the crosshairs? Michał Górski Photo. NATO JFC Allied Joint Force Command Norfolk has announced the commencement of the Northern Viking exercise, which is set to begin in the coming days. The exercise will take place amidst increased activity of Russian forces in the region.







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One of NATO’s three operational commands, NATO Allied Joint Force Command Norfolk, has released a statement announcing that the biennial Northern Viking exercise will be held in the vicinity of Iceland from 22 August to 3 September.

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The command, responsible for protecting sea lines of communication in the North Atlantic, stated that the objective of the manoeuvres is to “strengthen interoperability and force readiness between the US, Iceland, and Allied nations.”

The designated forces will primarily focus on search and rescue operations, mine countermeasures, as well as anti-submarine warfare. This last element is of particular interest given the significant Russian activity in the GIUK gap (referring not only to Russian nuclear submarines but also to “Shadow Fleet” vessels).

“Together, we are honing our warfighting skills and ensuring our ability to secure this vital region and project decisive combat power where and when it is needed,” said Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of US European Command.

The Northern Viking exercises are held biennially. The latest such manoeuvres took place from 26 August to 3 September 2024.