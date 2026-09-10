WIADOMOŚCI Poland to produce X-BAT autonomous fighter drones Jakub Palowski X-BAT

Photo. Marcin Górka/Defence24.pl Shield AI, Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), and Military Aircraft Works No. 2 – WZL-2 have signed a Letter of Intent regarding cooperation in the design, production, and delivery of the X-BAT, as well as its maintenance in Poland. The X-BAT is an AI-piloted unmanned fighter that takes off and lands vertically, allowing it to operate from small areas, ships, and roads instead of runways.







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In accordance with the Letter, the parties will determine the nature of the PGZ Group’s participation in the design, production and delivery of the X-BAT for customers in Poland and other countries. According to the announcement, the arrangements also cover current Shield AI products, including Hivemind autonomous software and the V-BAT aircraft, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), training, participation in the Shield AI supply chain, and technology transfer and development.

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X-BAT unmanned fighter

Photo. Marcin Górka/Defence24.pl

The scope of cooperation extends beyond the two Polish signatories and includes other PGZ Group companies. WZL-2, one of the largest aviation plants in Poland and part of a group of companies of strategic importance to Poland’s defence, is already developing maintenance capabilities for the F110 engine family, which powers the X-BAT.

The detailed division of tasks and locations will be determined in the final agreements, on which the three companies will now begin work. The Letter of Intent is valid for five years.

PGZ is prepared to undertake demanding industrial tasks related to advanced autonomous systems, and the X-BAT is exactly such a programme. We possess the potential to involve companies from various areas of the Group's operations in this cooperation, utilising their experience in aviation production, systems integration, maintenance, and securing the entire equipment life cycle. We want Poland to be not only a recipient of a ready-made solution but also an active industrial partner involved in building and developing this type of capability. This is an opportunity to acquire new competences, include Polish enterprises in the international supply chain, and create a sustainable domestic base for the maintenance and further development of the system for the needs of the Polish Armed Forces

Adam Leszkiewicz, President of the Management Board of PGZ S.A.

WZL-2 has been responsible for the maintenance and support of F-16 and C-130 aircraft operated by the Polish Armed Forces for many years. We are currently preparing to expand our competences to include work related to the F110 engine family, which is to provide the power source for the X-BAT. Our experience, combined with technical potential, infrastructure and, above all, qualified personnel, can provide a solid basis for building a domestic maintenance facility for this system in Poland. We want the development of new aviation capabilities for the Polish Armed Forces to be closely linked to the parallel strengthening of domestic industrial and service potential

added Jakub Gazda, President of the Management Board of WZL-2

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Poland is investing in advanced technologies on a scale that few countries in Europe can match and is building institutions that enable the rapid deployment of these technologies. PGZ and WZL-2 already provide maintenance for Polish combat aircraft. We want this industrial base to build and support the X-BAT for both Poland and export

said Ryan Tseng, CEO, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Shield AI

In June, Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke about the possibility of Poland developing an autonomous combat aircraft programme together with Shield AI, including domestic production.

V-BAT

Photo. Maciej Szopa/Defence24.pl

A few days later, the Armament Agency selected the V-BAT for the Polish Navy, with deliveries scheduled for the latter part of 2026.

X-BAT drone launch diagram

Photo. Maciej Szopa/Defence24.pl

X-BAT is an unmanned, multi-role strike fighter with a low-observable design. It has a combat radius of 1,000 nautical miles and can carry up to 2,000 pounds of ordnance in internal bays, the dimensions of which correspond to those of the F-35.

An 80-kilowatt electrical system powers the electronic warfare, radar, and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, operating within an open mission architecture. The X-BAT is powered by the GE Aerospace F110 engine, and its flight trials will begin this year. The aircraft can operate both in cooperation with manned fighters and independently.