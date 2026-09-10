WIADOMOŚCI Polish steel for K2PL tanks: Hyundai Rotem signs MoU Defence24 Photo. Hyundai Rotem During the MSPO 2026 International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Hyundai Rotem signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huta Częstochowa, the aim of which is to explore the possibility of using armour steel plates manufactured in Poland for the production of K2PL main battle tanks, support vehicles, and other military platforms.







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The memorandum establishes a framework for further technical and commercial discussions between the companies. As highlighted by both firms in a statement, based on the agreement, the partners will jointly analyse the possibility of Huta Częstochowa supplying armour steel plates for the needs of Hyundai Rotem’s military vehicle programmes. Among other aspects, the compliance of the offered materials with current technical and quality requirements will be assessed.

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The agreement is part of Hyundai Rotem’s efforts to expand the industrial dimension of the K2 programme in Poland. According to the second executive contract, 61 K2PL tanks are to be manufactured in Poland. The contract includes over 80 specialised support vehicles.

Technology transfer and production localisation are key elements of the programme, and the Polish industry is to gradually develop competencies in areas such as the production of hulls, turrets, and other critical vehicle components.

The agreement with Huta Częstochowa is another step in our efforts to increase the involvement of Polish industry in the K2 programme. Along with the gradual localisation of K2PL tank and support vehicle production in Poland, we aim to build a strong national supply chain around these platforms. The potential use of Polish armour steel is a significant element of this process and may further strengthen the role of Polish industry in the production of the K2PL and the entire family of support vehicles

said Yong Bae Lee, President of Hyundai Rotem Company.

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We are very pleased to participate in such an important project as the polonisation of the production and servicing of K2 tanks. Huta Częstochowa's involvement in this undertaking confirms our significant production capabilities and potential to carry out tasks for the Polish defence sector

emphasised Adrian Sienicki, President of the Management Board of Huta Częstochowa.