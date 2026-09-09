WIADOMOŚCI He tried to enter the MSPO with a loaded magazine. A Ukrainian man has been detained Bartłomiej Wypartowicz Targi Kielce

Photo. Fot. Mat. prasowe MSPO An unusual incident occurred during the International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO) in Kielce. Security services detained a 44-year-old Ukrainian citizen who was found carrying a magazine filled with live ammunition during a security check at the entrance to the fairgrounds.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



The man was intercepted by security staff before the start of the event. During a routine check at one of the entrances, security personnel grew suspicious that he might be carrying prohibited items. Police officers called to the scene discovered a magazine containing a full set of live rounds in his possession.

Ad

According to reports from RMF FM, the man did not have a firearm on his person. Officers also searched the vehicle in which he had travelled to Poland alongside two Ukrainian entrepreneurs. No pistol or other dangerous objects were found within the vehicle.

Police findings indicate that the 44-year-old crossed the border into Poland the day before the incident. He was reportedly acting as a driver for two Ukrainian businessmen whose company is exhibiting its products at the Kielce trade fair. It is currently unclear why the man was in possession of a loaded magazine or what his intentions were for bringing it onto the premises. The detainee has reportedly refused to provide a statement.

The man was taken into police custody. Officers are conducting further proceedings regarding the suspected illegal possession of ammunition.

The incident took place during one of the most significant defence industry events in Central and Eastern Europe. The International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce brings together representatives from the Polish and international arms industries, the military, and state administration. High-ranking state officials are also in attendance at the event.