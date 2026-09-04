WIADOMOŚCI Denmark sends conscripts to Greenland amid Arctic tensions Jakub Bielamowicz Danish soldiers training in Greenland’s harsh conditions

Photo. forsvaret.dk Denmark is deploying conscripts to the Arctic for the first time, linking its expanded draft to a massive DKK 42 billion (USD 6.5 billion) military buildup in Greenland.







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In a historic move, Denmark has deployed conscripts to Greenland for the first time in recent memory. The decision links Copenhagen’s new 11-month draft directly to NATO operations in the High North, responding both to Washington’s strategic acquisition demands and to increasing military activity from Russia and China.

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After completing six months of training in Haderslev, a company from the Schleswig Infantry Regiment arrived on the island in early August. As the first cohort to serve under the extended conscription system introduced in February, these troops are currently divided between Nuuk and Kangerlussuaq. They handle routine guard duties while mastering reconnaissance, camouflage and movement across the harsh Arctic landscape. The conscripts also train alongside locals in the Arctic Basic Training programme, a setup Danish Defence officials say will provide essential support to professional military units.

This deployment unfolds against a backdrop of intensifying geopolitical competition. It follows President Donald Trump’s repeated attempts to acquire Greenland for national security purposes, a proposition firmly rejected by both Copenhagen and Nuuk. Meanwhile, Russia continues to maintain the largest military footprint in the Arctic, and China is steadily expanding its own regional presence, often working in close cooperation with Moscow.

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Denmark’s operational shift is already well underway. The government launched the Arctic Endurance initiative in January before folding it into NATO’s broader Arctic Sentry operation a month later. This joint effort coordinates allied surveillance, military exercises and troop deployments across the northern flank. Looking ahead, Denmark plans to bolster these operations through 2026 and into 2027 by deploying more ships, aircraft and personnel in and around Greenland.

Significant hardware investments are backing this influx of personnel. Under two major Arctic and North Atlantic agreements finalized with Greenland and the Faroe Islands in 2025, Denmark allocated roughly DKK 42 billion (USD 6.5 billion) to overhaul its regional capabilities. The funding covers five new Arctic vessels, long-range drones, satellite surveillance networks, maritime patrol aircraft and an air-warning radar in eastern Greenland. It will also finance a new Joint Arctic Command headquarters in Nuuk.