WIADOMOŚCI Equipment from the US, Korea, and Türkiye in the European SAFE? That's what Poland wants Jakub Palowski Photo. Adam Świerkowski / Defence24 Poland wants to be able to finance equipment needed for the Polish Armed Forces using money from European Union funds, including the SAFE programme, in specific cases. Warsaw is also seeking the possibility of extending, in exceptional circumstances, the delivery deadlines under the programme. Furthermore, in the coming weeks, likely in November, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz is expected to travel to Washington.







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Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka, Secretary of State at the Ministry of National Defence (MON), spoke about the postulates related to the SAFE programme on Radio Zet. She was asked about the possibility of using additional funds amounting to approximately €20 billion, the equivalent of nearly 88 billion zloty at the current exchange rate. These are funds from the original allocation among SAFE participant states, which the participating countries ultimately decided not to apply for and which will „return” to Brussels. She replied that talks within the government are currently ongoing regarding this matter. At the same time, she ensured that the pool planned for Poland, amounting to €43.7 billion, will be spent in its entirety.

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Delivery after 2030?

In the context of the possibility of receiving additional funds, the Deputy Head of the Ministry of National Defence signalled that Poland is in talks with the European Commission regarding potential changes to the rules for using SAFE programme funds. Firstly, Warsaw’s postulate is to extend the time for potential equipment deliveries. She explained that even if a decision were made to pursue further purchases using additional SAFE funds, the deadline for equipment deliveries financed by them remains unchanged at 2030.

At the same time, in practice, taking into account the funding application process, signing delivery contracts financed by these „additional” funds would only be possible in the second half of 2027. By comparison, Poland concluded most contracts and annexes under the SAFE programme, totalling over 120 billion zloty, as early as May 2026. Meanwhile, the latest executive agreement signed in September concerns Piorun anti-aircraft sets—equipment that is, on the one hand, in continuous mass production and, on the other, has seen its delivery volume systematically increased for a long time. It would be different in the case of subsequent contracts from the new package, as these could only cover joint equipment purchases that have yet to be planned. „These are very short deadlines when it comes to the defence industry,” she said.

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In the context of deadlines, she also spoke about talks with Spain regarding the acquisition of A330 MRTT multi-role tanker transport aircraft. The purchase of these machines is included in the original pool of funds that Poland has already received. Madrid has ceded production slots to Poland, and according to declarations, there is a possibility of delivery by 2030, but there is the issue of settling these funds and the specifics of the defence industry. „I see what is happening in the arms market—the number of customers is growing, there is plenty of money, but production capacities are limited,” emphasised Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka.

So far, Spain has not signed the contract for MRTT deliveries as part of joint procurement with Poland; however, it is being prepared. In other programmes, such as drone procurement, deliveries have already begun, and everything points to their efficient implementation. Furthermore, of the 19 countries that joined the SAFE mechanism, only 13 have finalised the procedures enabling the launch of the procurement process and the utilisation of funds. In some countries, approval processes are being delayed.

Polish postulates met with understanding

According to the Deputy Minister of National Defence, the 2030 delivery deadline remains in force for now, but there is „growing understanding” regarding the Polish postulate, especially from the EU Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andris Kubilius. The second Polish postulate is reportedly also meeting with understanding, namely enabling purchases made outside the EU, „particularly” for countries on the Eastern Flank. „Today we are in a situation where the most important thing is that we acquire the best equipment as quickly as possible. This primarily concerns the United States, Türkiye, and Korea—directions we are cooperating with,” she said. The proposal submitted by the Polish side is based on the assumption that financing purchases outside the EU would be possible after specific capabilities are identified as critical for the Eastern Flank by the NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe or the Secretary General of the Alliance.

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Sobkowiak-Czarnecka also stated that the European Commission lacks the tools or legal mandate to force EU states to transfer additional SAFE funds to joint projects with Ukraine. Therefore, the assumption recently presented by EC President Ursula von der Leyen regarding the transfer of unused funds to Ukraine is not current. Furthermore, Poland has no SAFE projects together with Ukraine.

Additionally, „within a few weeks, most likely in November,” a visit to Washington by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz is planned. Meanwhile, in less than two weeks, the US Deputy Secretary of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment, Michael Duffey, is expected to appear in Poland, with whom she held a „very good” conversation yesterday.

What is SAFE and where do the delivery deadlines come from?

As a reminder, the loan pool under SAFE amounts to €150 billion. The European SAFE regulation, adopted in May 2025, provides that loans under it can be taken out for equipment produced within the EU and participating states to an extent of at least 65% (with additional restrictions regarding industrial property for selected groups), and the equipment is to be delivered by 2030. Until May 2026, it was possible for a single state to acquire capabilities; after that time, only joint purchases by at least two participating states are permissible.

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The regulation establishing the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) loan instrument was adopted under Article 122 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. This is, in principle, an extraordinary instrument with a limited scope of application, which is partly why the delivery deadline is set for 2030. On the other hand, it was thanks to these solutions that it became possible to enable purchases directly for a single state (which is how Poland is implementing about two-thirds of its projects), the vast majority of which are within the national industry.