WIADOMOŚCI US base in Poland. Ministry of Defence revealed the price Michał Górski Photo. U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak, public domain How much will a permanent US troop base cost Poland? The latest calculations on this matter have been provided by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.







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Since information first surfaced that the United States is considering the construction of a permanent US Army base in Poland, various speculations regarding its potential location and the costs of such an investment have appeared in the public sphere.

Until now, the most frequently suggested options were two sites: one in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship and the other in the Greater Poland Voivodeship. Regarding the costs of the base, these were usually in the range of 11–17 billion zloty. Now, new estimated data has been provided by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. In an interview with the WNP portal, the head of the Ministry of National Defence (MON) stated that the costs of a permanent American base are expected to amount to 15 billion zloty (approx. €3.5 billion / $3.8 billion).

Regarding the location, it can be said that we are returning to the starting point, as, according to the minister, four sites are once again being considered. A concrete detail is the confirmation that the Americans are considering sites exclusively to the west of the Vistula. In addition to the locations indicated in the text (the vicinities of Wrocław and Poznań), the minister added that Bydgoszcz and Szczecin are also under consideration.

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