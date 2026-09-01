WIADOMOŚCI

ANALIZA Is Narva the next Crimea? Elsi Paas Photo. Estonian Defence Forces The recent surge in narratives about separatism in the Estonian border city of Narva does not reflect an emerging security threat, but rather a constructed one. This case illustrates a broader pattern of Russian information warfare, where the perception of instability is deliberately manufactured. Narva is not Crimea – but the narrative is designed to make it appear plausible.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



At Defence24.com, we are revisiting a series of the best and still relevant analyses. This time, in the face of the growing Russian threat, we are republishing an article on the Estonian city of Narva, which was originally published in May 2026.

Ad

Not a new problem

Narratives about separatism in Narva should not be understood as a reflection of real processes, but rather as part of a Russian information campaign aimed at constructing a perception of instability. This is not about impossibility in principle, but about a fundamentally different configuration of military, political, and institutional conditions that make a repetition of the Crimean scenario in Estonia highly unlikely.

At the same time, the issue itself is not new. It last had a real foundation in 1993, during the post-Soviet transformation. At that time, Narva did indeed have local structures and political actors promoting the idea of autonomy. These developments were driven by a combination of internal initiative and the broader instability of the transition period. Russia’s capacity for systematic external influence was limited, as it was itself undergoing a period of political and economic weakness. While some degree of influence and interest from Moscow cannot be entirely excluded, the events in Narva largely reflected residual post-Soviet structures and identities rather than a coherent or centrally directed strategy.

Following the restoration of Estonia’s independence, there was a rapid break with the Soviet system. For Estonian society, this represented long-awaited liberation and the restoration of statehood after occupation. For many Russian-speaking residents, however, it meant a sudden transformation of political and social reality, accompanied by a sense of uncertainty. Language and citizenship policies also raised concerns among some of the Russian-speaking population.

In Ida-Viru County, where the share of Russian-speaking residents is particularly high, these processes were felt most acutely. Taken together, they created a real social base for autonomy-related ideas. In 1993, a referendum on territorial autonomy was held in Narva and Sillamäe, in which a majority of participants voted in favor. However, the Estonian state declared the referendum illegal due to violations of the constitutional order, and it had no legal force. The key difference between that situation and today lies in the existence of real political actors. In the early 1990s, the region had local elites, municipal authorities, and community representatives capable of articulating and advancing an autonomy agenda. Today, nothing comparable exists.

Moreover, Estonia possesses a well-developed internal security system. Institutions such as KAPO (Kaitsepolitsei, the Estonian Internal Security Service) systematically monitor activities that could threaten the constitutional order and national sovereignty. Publicly available annual reports indicate continuous monitoring and the identification of influence networks, including cases of cooperation with foreign intelligence services. Under such conditions, the emergence of a sustained and organized separatist structure without a timely state response is highly improbable in practice.

Modern Narva operates in a fundamentally different socio-economic and political reality. Over the past decades, not only has the quality of institutions changed, but also everyday life. Residents of the region can freely cross the border and directly compare living conditions on both sides. These comparisons are not abstract but concrete: a teacher in Estonia earns approximately €1,800-2,000 per month, compared to €500-700 across the border; a doctor earns over €3,000 compared to roughly €1,000-1,500; the average pension is €700-800 versus €250-300. These differences are not only economic but also behavioral, shaping motivations and strategic preferences. At the same time, economic factors alone cannot fully exclude the emergence of separatist narratives, as such processes are also driven by identity, perceptions of fairness, and external information pressure.

What is currently taking place should therefore be understood as an information campaign within the broader framework of Russia’s hybrid warfare against Estonia. Such campaigns do not require the existence of a real separatist movement or structures – only a plausible simulation, reinforced by emotionally charged rhetoric. In these contexts, actors are difficult to verify, and a repetition effect emerges, with narratives amplified across multiple channels to create an illusion of scale. This is precisely what has occurred in the case of Narva. Furthermore, plausible deniability remains a key feature, as such narratives can circulate without direct and provable links to state structures.

This pattern does not remain confined to a single narrative. Shortly after the emergence of separatism-related claims in Narva, another narrative surfaced – alleging that Baltic states had permitted the use of their airspace for Ukrainian drone operations. Although these claims were promptly denied by official sources, their rapid circulation highlights a recurring mechanism: the sequential introduction of different narratives designed to reinforce a broader perception of instability and escalation. Taken together, such narratives do not describe reality – they shape it.

Why the Narva narrative is constructed

The construction of such narratives serves multiple purposes. First, it creates controlled ambiguity – a situation in which it becomes difficult to distinguish between a real threat and its perception. This allows for the testing of NATO responses, the assessment of decision-making speed, and the identification of potential divisions within the alliance.

This assessment is also reflected at the national security level. As noted by KAPO in its reports, following the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, non-military activities in the West have become more aggressive. Russia seeks to sow confusion and fear beyond its borders, exhaust Western resources, and hinder support for Ukraine. At the same time, Russian hostile and propaganda activities have increasingly shifted into the digital sphere. Their objective is to undermine social cohesion, weaken alliances, and generate distrust toward state institutions. One of the key tactics is the amplification of existing societal divisions and the creation of new lines of conflict.

In this context, such narratives create conditions for so-called „gray zone” scenarios – situations between war and peace, where no clear signs of aggression exist, yet sustained pressure is exerted on political and social processes. These are not random information spikes, but part of a systematic approach in which narratives are tailored to the specific vulnerabilities of each society. The case of Narva is not unique. Rather, it illustrates a broader pattern: in different countries, different themes are used – ethnic, historical, social, or political – depending on which are most likely to resonate and intensify internal tensions. This activity becomes particularly visible in the run-up to elections, when information pressure intensifies and networks of affiliated media and online actors become more active in polarizing societies and undermining trust in institutions.

For this reason, such cases should not be viewed as isolated incidents, but as part of a recurring mechanism. Understanding this logic is essential for building resilience against external informational influence. What appears in Narva as a question of ethnic tension may take entirely different forms elsewhere. The narrative changes – the objective remains the same: the construction of controlled instability.