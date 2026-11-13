WIADOMOŚCI

KOMENTARZ NATO defence diplomacy links national forces to collective defence Agnieszka Rogozińska Photo. Envato NATO’s regional plans, eastern-flank battlegroups, nuclear posture and support for Ukraine all depend on decisions taken in national capitals. Governments retain control of their armed forces, while the Alliance acts by consensus. Defence diplomacy allows Allies to negotiate common priorities, agree on contributions and organise the work needed to put them into practice.







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This work extends beyond contacts between militaries. It includes political consultations, national representation in NATO bodies, defence planning, cooperation between governments and the development of multinational capabilities. Military diplomacy is one part of it, covering contacts between armed forces, training and operational cooperation. Civilian ministries also play a role because governments must incorporate Alliance commitments into national policy and force development.

The North Atlantic Treaty sets out distinct responsibilities. Article 3 requires each Ally to maintain and develop its capacity to resist attack, individually and collectively. Under Article 4, an Ally can call for consultations if it considers its security threatened. Article 5 establishes collective defence. Putting these provisions into practice requires coordination among governments, while each remains responsible for its own forces.

Political agreements take shape in the North Atlantic Council, where national representatives negotiate decisions. The Military Committee provides military advice to the Council and NATO’s senior military leaders. Through the NATO Defence Planning Process, Allies receive capability targets and report on progress. NATO reviews how far those targets are being met and identifies shortfalls. Governments then develop the forces, capabilities and infrastructure required.

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From plans to forces

At the 2023 Vilnius Summit, Allies approved regional defence plans and a new NATO Force Model designed to put more than 300,000 personnel at high readiness. The eastern flank is supported by eight multinational battlegroups, which can be expanded to brigade size when required. Implementing the plans requires governments to designate units, agree how they will be commanded and prepare for reinforcement and logistics.

Steadfast Defender 2024 rehearsed how those forces could be moved and deployed. Around 90,000 troops took part, alongside more than 80 aircraft, 50 ships and 1,100 combat vehicles. The exercise practised the movement of forces from North America to Europe and their subsequent deployment across the continent.

The NATO-Ukraine Council, established at the 2023 Vilnius Summit, gives Ukraine a forum for direct consultation with the Allies. At the 2024 Washington Summit, Allies agreed to establish NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU). It coordinates military assistance and training provided by NATO members and partners.

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Nuclear policy and planning are discussed in the Nuclear Planning Group. Every Ally except France participates. On 18 June 2026, Allied defence ministers agreed to continue modernising NATO’s nuclear capabilities and strengthen nuclear planning.