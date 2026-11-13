WIADOMOŚCI

KOMENTARZ Is Russia setting a 'trap'? Lavrov demands changes to Europe's security arrangements Mateusz Saweczko On Tuesday, 10 November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi, rejecting the possibility of an immediate ceasefire. The French newspaper Le Parisien suggests that Russia may be attempting to draw Europe into a „diplomatic trap”.







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Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on Tuesday (10 November) on the trilateral negotiations taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, between Russia, Ukraine and the United States. During a press conference, he explained why Moscow would not agree to an immediate ceasefire. According to Lavrov, European countries intend to use any truce to rearm Ukraine.

See also Kushner’s new security deal for Europe has a Russia problem

„This is a matter of principle, because everything we are currently hearing from Brussels and other European Union capitals amounts to a demand for an immediate ceasefire. Ursula von der Leyen has said that there will be no discussions on the parameters of the security architecture until a lasting ceasefire has been achieved. It is the same old logic again. They desperately need to buy time for their clients, the Kyiv regime, and use that time to replenish the military losses it has suffered. We will not agree to this. We have said so repeatedly,” Lavrov stated.

Negotiations on Europe's security architecture

Lavrov devoted a considerable part of his remarks to the idea of a „new security architecture”. He reiterated that, from Russia’s perspective, it was essential to establish the foundations of this future framework before addressing the issues directly related to the war in Ukraine.

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„At the suggestion of the American mediators, the negotiations are devoted to discussing the parameters of the future security architecture of Ukraine, Russia and our entire region. One could say European security as a whole. (…) The idea of establishing clear parameters for the future security architecture and only then proceeding to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict itself is entirely reasonable,” Lavrov said.

See also Europe at the table: EU participation in the Abu Dhabi peace talks

What does Lavrov expect?

The Russian Foreign Minister’s statements indicate that Moscow expects the security arrangements concerning Russia, Ukraine and European countries to be agreed before any ceasefire is introduced. At the same time, Russia seeks to prevent Ukraine from rebuilding its military capabilities during a pause in hostilities.

Lavrov also emphasised that Russia would not accept the deployment of European troops on Ukrainian territory, regardless of when such a deployment might take place. Moscow’s opposition therefore extends beyond the immediate period of hostilities and includes any potential post-war European military presence in Ukraine.

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