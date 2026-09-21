WIADOMOŚCI Will 15,000 American soldiers go to Poland? Michał Górski NATO Claymore Exercise at Battle Group Poland

Photo. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hubert Delany / Wikimedia Commons Up to 15,000 American soldiers could ultimately serve in Poland. This information was shared by the Deputy Minister of National Defence, Stanisław Wziątek.







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Recently, there has hardly been a day when the media did not cover the issue of a permanent US military base in Poland. The matter gained momentum last week when US President Donald Trump announced via the Truth Social platform that „significant progress has been made toward establishing a US Army base in Poland.” Negotiations regarding this infrastructure are also likely to take place on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly.

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New information regarding the base was provided by the Deputy Minister of National Defence, Stanisław Wziątek, who detailed the potential number of American soldiers in Poland. According to his statement, approximately 4,000–5,000 US soldiers would be stationed at the permanent base, which is most likely to be established near Wrocław. However, these would not be the only American units on the territory of the Republic of Poland, as 10,000 military personnel from the United States would still be present on a rotational basis.

„15,000 American soldiers in Poland represent strength, the defence capabilities of our country, and allied cooperation,” said the deputy head of the Ministry of National Defence on RMF FM, adding that such a number would strengthen Poland’s deterrence against the Russian Federation.

The politician also provided several other interesting pieces of data regarding the potential permanent presence. According to Minister Wziątek, the target of 15,000 American soldiers could be reached in Poland before 2039, but no earlier than 2030. The cost of constructing a permanent US base in Poland could exceed 15 billion zloty (approx. £2.9 billion / €3.5 billion).