ANALIZA

WIADOMOŚCI Omani footprint in the Flydubai cockpit and the systemic crisis of trust in the GCC Maciej Kolasa Photo. ronen fefer / Wikimedia Commons According to the latest reports by The Wall Street Journal, the Omani co-pilot who attempted to crash a Flydubai aircraft had previously been identified as radicalised and had been banned from flying in his own country, triggering shock in the regional security community. Muscat’s official and behind-the-scenes response to this unprecedented incident exposes fundamental dysfunctions in the counterintelligence information-sharing system among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.







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The attempted destruction of Flight FZ1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv has redefined the concept of the insider threat in civil aviation operating in the Middle East. However, it is not the course of events in the cockpit itself, but rather the attacker’s operational background that is currently generating the greatest controversy in the capitals of the region and in Israel.

According to information published by The Wall Street Journal and reports by the Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera, the attacker, a citizen of the Sultanate of Oman, was not unknown to the local security apparatus (the Internal Security Service). He had previously been removed from flight operations at domestic airlines after extreme radical political and religious views had been uncovered. The fact that he was subsequently able to smoothly pass the recruitment and certification process in the United Arab Emirates and obtain employment with a carrier operating flights to Israel exposes systemic gaps in the region’s security policy.

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Crisis management and image "damage control"

The authorities in Muscat responded to the publication of this information with the communication restraint typical of Gulf states, masking intensive activity at the operational level.

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Official statements by the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs were limited to categorical condemnation of „all forms of terrorism and acts threatening the safety of civil aviation”, while carefully avoiding references to failures by its own services.

The behind-the-scenes dimension of the crisis is considerably more dynamic. According to analysts’ findings, immediately after the incident, Muscat sent high-level intelligence envoys to Abu Dhabi and Dubai and, through unofficial channels, to Tel Aviv. The main objective of Omani security diplomacy is currently to shift responsibility from its own services (for failing to share information about the pilot’s radicalisation) to the verification mechanisms (so-called background checks) used by HR departments and the security services of the United Arab Emirates.

Behind the scenes, Muscat argues that internal administrative restrictions (the flight ban imposed on the citizen in Oman) do not necessarily have to result automatically in an international alert (a so-called red flag) unless formal criminal proceedings are under way.

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Asymmetry of information-sharing within the GCC

The case of Flight FZ1073 exposes a critical weakness in the security architecture of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Despite their declared unity, GCC states have for years struggled with a deep deficit of trust in unrestricted intelligence sharing. While the security services of these states demonstrate high effectiveness in coordinating actions against political opposition, the integration of databases concerning potential terrorist threats continues to encounter sovereignty-related and bureaucratic barriers.

The absence of a unified regional list of individuals banned from employment in critical infrastructure led to a situation in which a radicalised pilot, deprived of security clearance in one Arab state, moved to a neighbouring jurisdiction several hundred kilometres away and gained access to the controls of a passenger aircraft. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that carriers such as Flydubai, operating in an environment of a permanent shortage of flight personnel and seeking to maximise their route networks (including lucrative rotations to Tel Aviv following the Abraham Accords), rely on fragmented security audits.

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Operational implications for aviation and the redefinition of Shin Bet procedures

The political and operational aftermath of the Omani failure will primarily affect the capacity and profitability of air corridors linking Arab states with Israel. It can be assumed with a high degree of confidence that the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet), responsible for counterintelligence protection of civil aviation, will impose unprecedented auditing requirements on Arab carriers.

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This will most likely force the introduction of a mechanism under which Israeli services will obtain the right to, directly or through deeply integrated systems, verify every crew member operating in Israeli airspace, regardless of security clearances issued by Arab countries. From the perspective of states such as the UAE or Bahrain, this will be a painful blow to the sovereignty of their own aviation procedures; however, the alternative will be a complete suspension of connections on national-security grounds by the Israeli state.

It is easy, in the wake of the Flydubai incident, to level accusations against Muscat, but from an intelligence-analysis perspective, the picture is considerably more complex. One key fact should be noted: the Omani security apparatus fulfilled its primary task. The services correctly identified the radicalisation process involving their citizen and effectively neutralised the threat on their own territory by imposing a preventive flight ban.

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