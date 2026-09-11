WIADOMOŚCI Gulf states want to talk with Iran Patryk Jagnieża Strait of Hormuz

Photo. @PolymarketIntel/X.com A meeting between the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and their Iranian counterpart is set to take place in the near future. These would be the first such talks since the beginning of the US and Israeli attack on Iran.







Copy link Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on X



According to the Financial Times, the parties are scheduled to meet in the city of Salalah in Oman this coming Monday, 14 September. The GCC members include Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. All of these countries have experienced retaliatory attacks from Iran during the conflict, which has now been ongoing for six months. Tehran’s attacks were a response to strikes by the United States and Israel. Iran primarily targeted US military bases stationed in the Gulf states; however, there have been instances of hits on oil infrastructure as well.

Ad

The talks will cover, among other issues, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. The meeting was initiated by Oman, which has been working with Iran on a temporary agreement regarding the organisation of navigation through the strait. The objective of the talks will be to convince the remaining Gulf states to support the initiative.

Some GCC member states have already expressed their willingness to participate in the talks. The Gulf states are seeking de-escalation, as the ongoing conflict is significantly impacting their economies and security. Iran, meanwhile, will seek to win over the GCC states to exert pressure on the US, strengthen its negotiating position, and bring about the “lifting of the American blockade of Iranian ports,” according to an FT source.

See also Attacks on container ships in the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is located within the territorial waters of Oman and Iran. Prior to the war, approximately 20 per cent of the world’s oil consumption was transported through it. Following the US and Israeli attack in February, Iran immediately announced a blockade of the strait, and all transport was restricted to routes designated by Tehran. Vessels using other routes (e.g. near the coast of Oman) were vulnerable to attacks, and many were indeed fired upon. Traffic in the strait has been restricted, leading to an increase in global oil and gas prices.