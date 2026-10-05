WIADOMOŚCI Two Russian aircraft destroyed. Attack on a military airport Patryk Jagnieża Su-35 fighter jet

Photo. mil.ru The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) carried out a drone attack on the Khanskaya airfield in the Republic of Adygea in southern Russia. Two aircraft were destroyed.







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According to the Ukrainian portal Militarnyi, the attack took place on the night of 4th to 5th October. As a result of the Ukrainian drone strikes, a Su-35 fighter jet and a Su-34 bomber were destroyed. Fires also broke out at the aircraft parking areas and in an ammunition depot. Satellite imagery published by the Militarnyi portal shows traces of fires and the wreckage of the destroyed aircraft.

Russia uses Su-34 bombers to attack Ukraine, utilizing, among others, KAB satellite-guided bombs equipped with wing kits that allow for gliding flight and striking targets at a distance of up to 80–90 kilometres from the release point. The Khanskaya airfield is used for aircrew training for the Russian military.